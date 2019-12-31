StaTuesday: The decade’s statistical leaders for Brewers, Bucks, Packers

With the decade coming to a close, we thought it would be fun to see who the leaders were in some major categories for the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Some of the overall leaders might be pretty obvious (i.e. the Brewers’ Ryan Braun), but we’re presenting the top five in each category, which might turn up some surprises and maybe some long-forgotten names.

Without further ado, here’s the top-five leaders from the 20-teens — 2010-19 – for Wisconsin’s three pro franchises:

BREWERS

Hitters

Games: 1. Ryan Braun, 1,305; 2. Jonathan Lucroy, 805; 3. Carlos Gomez, 697; 4. Rickie Weeks, 660; 5. Hernan Perez, 572.

Runs: 1. Braun, 770; 2. Gomez, 364; 3. Weeks, 350; 4. Lucroy 346; 5. Corey Hart, 262.

Hits: 1. Braun, 1,410; 2. Lucroy, 806; 3. Gomez, 622; 4. Weeks, 574; 5. Jean Segura, 482.

Doubles: 1. Braun, 297; 2. Lucroy, 157; 3. Weeks, 126; 4. Gomez, 122; 5. Aramis Ramirez, 109.

Triples: 1. Braun, 29; 2. Gomez, 25; 3. Segura, 24; 4. Lucroy, 19; 5. Weeks, 12.

Home runs: 1. Braun, 241; 2. Weeks, 88; 3T. Gomez, 87; 3T, Hart, 87; 5. Christian Yelich, 80.

RBI: 1. Braun, 811; 2. Lucroy, 387; 3. Gomez, 288; 4. Ramirez, 262; 5T. Weeks, 248; 5T. Hart, 248.

HBP: 1. Weeks, 63; 2. Braun, 49; 3. Gomez, 48; 4. Ramirez, 37; 5. Prince Fielder, 37.

SB: 1. Braun, 166; 2. Gomez, 152; 3. Jonathan Villar, 99; 4. Segura, 96; 5. Perez, 67.

Batting average (min. 300 games): 1. Braun, .294; 2. Nori Aoki, .287; T3. Lucroy, .284; T3, Ramirez, .284; 5. Fielder, .280.

Batting average (no minimum): 1. Francisco Rodriguez, 1.000 (1-1); 2. Dan Jennings, .667 (2-3); 3. Tyrone Taylor, .400 (.4-10); 4. Yelich, .327 (277 games); 5. Gerardo Parra, .312 (146 games).

OPS (min. 200 games): 1. Yelich, 1.046; 2. Fielder, .925; 3. Braun, .877; 4. Hart, .857; 5. Eric Thames, .848.

WAR (via baseball-reference.com): 1. Braun, 35.4; 2. Gomez, 19.1; 3. Lucroy, 17.7; 4. Yelich, 14.7; 5. Lorenzo Cain, 11.8.

Pitchers

Games: 1. Jeremy Jeffress, 301; 2. Francisco Rodriguez, 263; 3. John Axford, 261; 4. Corey Knebel, 216; 5. Kameron Loe, 195.

Innings: 1. Yovani Gallardo, 969.1; 2. Wily Peralta, 704.2; 3. Jimmy Nelson, 633.1; 4. Zach Davies, 614.1; 5. Chase Anderson, 590.

Strikeouts: 1. Gallardo, 901; 2. Nelson, 578; 3. Peralta, 511; 4. Anderson, 505; 5. Marco Estrada, 489.

Wins: 1. Gallardo, 67; 2. Peralta, 47; 3. Davies, 43; 4. Anderson, 38; 5. Nelson, 33.

Losses: 1. Peralta, 52; 2. Gallardo, 47; 3. Nelson, 46; 4. Matt Garza, 39; T5. Davies, 32; T5, Kyle Lohse, 32.

W/L% (min. 20 decisions): 1. Jeffress, .750 (24-8); 2. Zack Greinke, .735 (25-9); 3. Freddy Peralta, .650 (13-7); 4. Shaun Marcum, .645 (20-11); 5. Brent Suter, 17-11 (.607).

Pitchers who had a 1.000 W-L%: Mike McClendon (5-0), Livan Hernandez (3-0), Carlos Villanueva (2-0), Neal Cotts (1-0), Jay Jackson (1-0), Boone Logan (1-0), David Goforth (1-0), Tommy Milone (1-0), Claudio Vargas (1-0), Vinnie Chulk (1-0).

Saves: 1. Axford, 105; 2. Rodriguez, 95; 3. Knebel, 57; 4. Hader, 49; 5. Jeffress, 43.

ERA (min. 100 IP): 1. Hader, 2.42; 2. Jeffress, 2.66; 3. Tyler Thornburg, 2.87; 4. Rodriguez, 2,91; 5. Knebel, 3.02.

ERA (between 25-100 IP): 1. Takashi Saito, 2.02 (26.2 IP); 2. Drew Pomeranz, 2.39 (26.1 IP); 3. Zach Duke, 2.45 (58.2 IP); 4. Anthony Swarzak, 2.48 (29 IP); 5. Wade Miley, 2.57 (80.2 IP).

WHIP (min. 100 IP): 1. Hader, 0.850; 2. Rodriguez, 1.081; 3. Estrada, 1.169; 4. Brandon Woodruff, 1.188; 5. Thornburg, 1.188.

WAR (via baseball-reference.com): 1. Gallardo, 9.4; 2. Anderson, 8.2; 3. Davies, 8.1; 4. Jeffress, 7.3; 5. Hader, 6.6.

BUCKS

Games: 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 497; 2. Khris Middleton, 456; T3. John Henson, 405; T3. Ersan Ilyasova, 405; 5. Larry Sanders, 233.

Points: 1. Antetokounmpo, 9,715; 2. Middleton, 7,495; 3. Ilyasova, 4,326; 4. Brandon Jennings, 3,749; 5. Henson, 3,162.

3-pointers: 1. Middleton, 801; 2. Jennings, 409; 3. Ilyasova, 383; 4. Tony Snell, 333; 5. Eric Bledsoe, 278.

Rebounds: 1. Antetokounmpo, 4,255; 2. Ilyasova, 2.511; 3. Henson, 2,206; 4. Middleton, 2,129; 5. Sanders, 1,341.

Assists: 1. Antetokounmpo, 2,103; 2. Middleton, 1,547; 3. Jennings, 1,235; 4. Bledsoe, 941; 5. Malcolm Brogdon, 674.

Steals: 1. Middleton, 603; 2. Antetokounmpo, 599; 3. Jennings, 330; 4. Ilyasova, 289; 5. Bledsoe, 287.

Blocks: 1. Antetokounmpo, 663; 2. Henson, 600; 3. Sanders, 428; 4. Brook Lopez, 258; 5. Andrew Bogut, 192.

FG% (min. 500 attempts): 1. Henson, 53.9%; 2. Greg Monroe, 52.6%; 3. Antetokounmpo, 52.4%; 4. Jabari Parker, 49.0%; 5. Bogut, 48.7%.

FG% (100-499 attempts): 1. Tyler Zeller, 59.0% (62-105); 2. Miles Plumlee, 55.3% (199-360); 3. Samuel Dalembert, 54.2% (137-253); 4. Michael Beasley, 53.2% (216-406); 5. Robin Lopez, 51.9% (83-160).

FG% (under 100 attempts): 1. Dragan Bender, 75.0% (6-8); 2. Chris Wright, 60.0% (21-35); 3. Gustavo Avon, 59.5% (25-42); 4. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, 56.3% (9-16); 5. Shabazz Muhammad, 55.2% (37-67).

FT% (min. 100 attempts): 1. Brogdon, 89.5%; 2. Matthew Dellavedova, 87.4%; 3. Middleton, 87.2%; 4. Brook Lopez, 85.9%; T5. Ramon Sessions, 84.1%; T5, Jerryd Bayless, 84.1%.

VORP (Value Over Replacement via basketball-reference.com): 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 28.5; 2. Middleton, 9.0; 3. Jennings, 6.6; 4. Bledsoe, 6.5; 5. Ilyasova, 5.2.

PACKERS

Games: 1. Mason Crosby, 160; 2. Aaron Rodgers, 142; 3. Clay Matthews, 127; 4. Brett Goode, 120; 5. Bryan Bulaga, 115.

Passing yards: 1. Rodgers, 38,145; 2. Matt Flynn, 2,163; 3. Brett Hundley, 1,853; 4. Scott Tolzien, 721; 5, DeShone Kizer, 721.

Passing touchdowns: 1. Rodgers, 305; 2. Flynn, 16; 3. Hundley, 9; T4. Tolzien, 1; T4, Tim Masthay, 1.

Rushing yards: 1. Eddie Lacy, 3,435; 2. Rodgers, 2,552; 3. James Starks, 2,506; 4. Aaron Jones, 2,260; 5. Jamaal Williams, 1,480.

Rushing TDs: 1. Jones, 28; 2. Lacy, 23; 3, Rodgers, 19; 4. John Kuhn, 13; 5. Starks, 9.

Receiving yards: 1. Jordy Nelson, 7,162; 2. Randall Cobb, 5,524; 3. Davante Adams, 5,194; 4. James Jones, 3,805; 5. Greg Jennings, 2,580.

Receiving TDs: 1. Nelson, 65; 2. Adams, 44; 3. Cobb, 41; 4. James Jones, 37; 5. Jennings, 25.

Kick return average (min. 20 returns): 1. Cobb, 25.88; 2. Jeff Janis, 24.70; 3. Micah Hyde, 23.94; 4. Ty Montgomery, 22.69; 5. Trevor Davis, 22.60.

Punt return average (min. 10 returns – note, only five players had 10+ returns in the decade): 1. Davis, 11.23; 2. Hyde, 9.71; 3. Tyler Ervin, 9.64; 4. Cobb, 9.35; 5. Tramon Williams, 7.72.

Tackles: 1. Morgan Burnett, 717; 2. A.J. Hawk, 527; 3. Blake Martinez, 506; 4. Matthews, 444; 5. Tramon Williams, 435.

Tackles for loss: 1. Matthews, 104; 2. Mike Daniels, 47; 3. Nick Perry, 37; T4. Hawk, 31; T4. Mike Neal, 31.

Sacks: 1. Matthews, 73.5; 2. Perry, 32; 3. Daniels, 29; 4. Julius Peppers, 25; 5. Neal, 19.

Interceptions: 1. Tramon Williams, 20; 2. Sam Shields, 18; 3. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, 14; T4, Damarious Randall, 10; T4. Charles Woodson, 10.

Passes defended: 1. Tramon Williams, 92; 2. Shields, 66; 3. Burnett, 44; 4. Woodson, 35; T5. Casey Hayward, 34; T5. Matthews, 34.

Approximate Value (via pro-football-reference.com): 1. Rodgers, 136; 2. Matthews, 86; 3. Nelson, 74; 4. Josh Sitton, 73; 5. David Bakhtiari, 68.