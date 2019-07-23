StaTuesday: Brewers utility man Tyler Saladino’s historic, improbable slam

History nearly wasn’t made Monday as Tyler Saladino wasn’t even supposed to be in the lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers.

But with Keston Hiura nursing a tight quad, Saladino got the start at second base and proceeded to hit a grand slam in his second consecutive game.

Amazingly, the utility player had no extra-base hits entering the weekend (and was just 5-for-49 overall) before homering with the bases loaded in the fourth inning at Arizona on Sunday. Saladino repeated the feat in the eighth inning against Cincinnati on Tuesday.

In his career, Saladino had previously hit just one home run with two runners on base.

He’s now one of 20 Brewers to have hit at least two grand slams in the same season and the first to do it since Ryan Braun in 2015. Only three players in Milwaukee history have three slams in a year.

PLAYER NO. YEAR John Jaha 3 1995 John Vander Wal 3 2003 Devon White 3 2007 Joe Lahoud 2 1973 Dave May 2 1973 Darrell Porter 2 1974 Deron Johnson 2 1974 Sixto Lezcano 2 1978 Robin Yount 2 1980 Rob Deer 2 1987 Matt Mieske 2 1995 Raul Casanova 2 2000 Jose Hernandez 2 2000 Richie Sexson 2 2002 Johnny Estrada 2 2007 Bill Hall 2 2007 Jonathan Lucroy 2 2012 Yuniesky Betancourt 2 2013 Ryan Braun 2 2015 Tyler Saladino 2 2019

Saladino joined even rarer company – he joined Mike Blowers (1993) and David Eckstein (2002) to have their first two home runs of the season be grand slams in back-to-back games.

Of course, the number of those who have hit slams in consecutive games is not exactly a long list, either. Saladino became the 24th player to accomplish the feat. Just one of those – and of course it’s Babe Ruth – has done it twice.

Saladino was the first to do it since the Yankees’ Jorge Posada in 2010. The last National Leaguer was the Mets’ Carlos Beltran in 2016.

PLAYER TEAM YEAR Jimmy Bannon Braves 1894 Jimmy Sheckard Dodgers 1901 Babe Ruth Yankees 1927 Babe Ruth Yankees 1929 Bill Dickey Yankees 1937 Jimmie Foxx Red Sox 1940 Jim Busby Indians 1956 Brooks Robinson Orioles 1962 Phil Garner Pirates 1978 Willie Aikens Angels 1979 Greg Luzinski White Sox 1984 Rob Deer Brewers 1987 Fred McGriff Padres 1991 Mike Blowers Mariners 1993 Dan Gladden Tigers 1993 Eric Davis Reds 1996 Mike Piazza Dodgers 1998 Sammy Sosa Cubs 1998 Ken Griffey Jr. Mariners 1999 Robin Ventura Mets 1999 Albert Belle Orioles 2000 David Eckstein Angels 2002 Carlos Beltran Mets 2006 Jorge Posada Yankees 2010 Tyler Saladino Brewers 2019

You’ll notice one other Brewers player who hit grand slams in back-to-back games. But Rob Deer’s feat was dwarfed in the media coverage afterwards because of a different ongoing streak by his teammate — Paul Molitor extending his hitting streak to 35 games.

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns