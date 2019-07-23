StaTuesday: Brewers utility man Tyler Saladino’s historic, improbable slam

History nearly wasn’t made Monday as Tyler Saladino wasn’t even supposed to be in the lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers.

But with Keston Hiura nursing a tight quad, Saladino got the start at second base and proceeded to hit a grand slam in his second consecutive game.

Amazingly, the utility player had no extra-base hits entering the weekend (and was just 5-for-49 overall) before homering with the bases loaded in the fourth inning at Arizona on Sunday. Saladino repeated the feat in the eighth inning against Cincinnati on Tuesday.

In his career, Saladino had previously hit just one home run with two runners on base.

He’s now one of 20 Brewers to have hit at least two grand slams in the same season and the first to do it since Ryan Braun in 2015. Only three players in Milwaukee history have three slams in a year.

PLAYER NO. YEAR
John Jaha 3 1995
John Vander Wal 3 2003
Devon White 3 2007
Joe Lahoud 2 1973
Dave May 2 1973
Darrell Porter 2 1974
Deron Johnson 2 1974
Sixto Lezcano 2 1978
Robin Yount 2 1980
Rob Deer 2 1987
Matt Mieske 2 1995
Raul Casanova 2 2000
Jose Hernandez 2 2000
Richie Sexson 2 2002
Johnny Estrada 2 2007
Bill Hall 2 2007
Jonathan Lucroy 2 2012
Yuniesky Betancourt 2 2013
Ryan Braun 2 2015
Tyler Saladino 2 2019

Saladino joined even rarer company – he joined Mike Blowers (1993) and David Eckstein (2002) to have their first two home runs of the season be grand slams in back-to-back games.

Of course, the number of those who have hit slams in consecutive games is not exactly a long list, either. Saladino became the 24th player to accomplish the feat. Just one of those – and of course it’s Babe Ruth – has done it twice.

Saladino was the first to do it since the Yankees’ Jorge Posada in 2010. The last National Leaguer was the Mets’ Carlos Beltran in 2016.

PLAYER TEAM YEAR
Jimmy Bannon Braves 1894
Jimmy Sheckard Dodgers 1901
Babe Ruth Yankees 1927
Babe Ruth Yankees 1929
Bill Dickey Yankees 1937
Jimmie Foxx Red Sox 1940
Jim Busby Indians 1956
Brooks Robinson Orioles 1962
Phil Garner Pirates 1978
Willie Aikens Angels 1979
Greg Luzinski White Sox 1984
Rob Deer Brewers 1987
Fred McGriff Padres 1991
Mike Blowers Mariners 1993
Dan Gladden Tigers 1993
Eric Davis Reds 1996
Mike Piazza Dodgers 1998
Sammy Sosa Cubs 1998
Ken Griffey Jr. Mariners 1999
Robin Ventura Mets 1999
Albert Belle Orioles 2000
David Eckstein Angels 2002
Carlos Beltran Mets 2006
Jorge Posada Yankees 2010
Tyler Saladino Brewers 2019

You’ll notice one other Brewers player who hit grand slams in back-to-back games. But Rob Deer’s feat was dwarfed in the media coverage afterwards because of a different ongoing streak by his teammate — Paul Molitor extending his hitting streak to 35 games.

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns