StaTuesday: Brewers prospects stand out in Arizona Fall League

If the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for some pitching help in 2020, they might want to take a look at Arizona. The Arizona Fall League, that is.

Two of the Brewers’ pitching prospects stood out in the recently completed AFL: Clayton Andrews and Victor Castaneda.

Castaneda was the AFL’s Pitcher of the Week after posting four scoreless innings with just three hits and one walk in his first outing.

He allowed six hits and four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in his second appearance, but was otherwise sharp, allowing just one earned run in 15 innings over four outings the rest of the way.

Castaneda piled up seven strikeouts in four innings during his final AFL outing, finishing third in the league with 29 strikeouts in six games. His 0.84 WHIP was the lowest of anyone with three pitching appearances.

Now 21, Castaneda made his professional debut in 2017, making nine appearances for Tijuana of the Mexican League before joining the rookie Helena Brewers for the 2018 season. He made 32 appearances for the Single-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers last season, posting a 4.50 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 14 walks in 44 innings.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Andrews was among Glendale’s most effective relievers.

A 17th-round pick of the Brewers in 2018, Andrews racked up 20 strikeouts against seven walks, six hits and just four earned runs in 10 appearances and 11 2/3 innings, holding the opposition without a hit in five of those outings.

Andrews made his Double-A debut in June, allowing just 25 walks, 19 hits and nine earned runs with 77 strikeouts in 39 appearances and 59 1/3 innings for Biloxi. He also played a little outfield, hitting a combined .333 with a .391 on-base percentage in 63 at-bats. With Glendale, Andrews played two games in the field, going 2-for-10 with a run and a pair of RBI.

David Fry, a seventh-round pick of Milwaukee in 2018, led all Brewers prospects at the plate, hitting .300/.375/.460 in 13 games and 50 at bats with five doubles and a home run. He mainly played catcher for Wisconsin, but also spent time at first base, third base and in the outfield. With Glendale, he played first base.

Fry, 23, hit .258/.329/.444 with 41 doubles and 17 home runs in 134 games and 504 at-bats for the Timber Rattlers last season.

Here’s how all the Brewers prospects fared in the AFL this year:

PITCHING

Player Age Last Year IP ER K BB Clayton Andrews 22 Double-A 11.2 4 20 7 Victor Castaneda 21 Single-A 22.2 5 29 6 Robbie Hitt 23 Single-A (Adv) 11.0 7 14 6 Quintin Torres-Costa 25 Rookie 9.0 2 15 7 Bobby Wahl 27 Injured 5.0 8 7 4

HITTING