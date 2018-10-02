StaTuesday: Brewers’ all-time playoff leaders
The Milwaukee Brewers will be in the postseason for the fifth time in franchise history. The first four occasions were bunched together in groups of twos — 1981 and ’82 and 2008 and ’11.
That meant a lot of the same players appeared in two playoff series for Milwaukee. But because it’s been seven years, that also means Ryan Braun is the only player on the roster to have been in the postseason with the Brewers.
Braun played in both 2008 and ’11, the latter Milwaukee making it to the NLCS. Not-so-coincidentally, Braun is among the all-time leaders in Brewers playoff history and could be No. 1 in several categories once the 2018 postseason is over.
In all, just 36 position players have batted in the postseason for Milwaukee (in addition, CC Sabathia pinch-hit and Thad Bosley was used as a pinch runner) and 33 pitchers have taken the mound.
Here’s a look at a few of the Brewers’ batting and pitching postseason records, followed by a listing (and some stats) of everyone to have appeared in a playoff game for Milwaukee.
BATTING RECORDS
Games played: Braun has played in 15 games, he needs three to hold the record. Cecil Cooper, Paul Molitor, Ted Simmons, Gorman Thomas and Robin Yount all played in 17 games. Jim Gantner, Charlie Moore and Ben Oglivie played in 16. Braun is tied with Prince Fielder with 15.
Batting average: Among those with at least five plate appearances, the top five is: J.J. Hardy .429 (6-14), Jerry Hairston .385 (15-39), Braun .379 (22-58), Carlos Gomez .357 (5-14) and Moore .354 (.17-48). If you make it at least 20 PA, then take out Hardy and Gomez and add to the bottom Yount .344 (22-64) and Molitor .314 (22-70).
Slugging percentage: Mark Brouhard’s 1.750 will be hard to beat, but for those wh had at least 5 PA, here’s the top five: Braun .638, Gomez .571, Hairston .538, Hardy .500, Yunieksy Betancourt .500(43 PA), and Fielder .500 (63 PA).
Runs: Molitor and Yount 11, Hairston 8, Betancourt, Braun, Fielder and Gantner 7.
RBI: Cooper 13, Braun 12, Molitor 9, Fielder and Simmons 8.
Doubles: Braun 9, Hairston 6, Gantner 5, Fielder 4, Sal Bando, Betancourt, Cooper and Yount 3.
Triples: There have been five triples in Brewers playoff history: Betancourt, Gantner, Oglivie, Rickie Weeks and Yount.
Home runs: Fielder 4, Molitor and Simmons 3, Braun, Corey Hart, Oglivie, Gorman Thomas and Weeks 2.
Walks: Yount 9, Fielder and Simmons 8, Molitor 6, Don Money and Thomas 5. Braun has four.
Stolen bases: There have been seven steals in Milwaukee playoff history: Gomez and Molitor had 2 each, Braun, Marshall Edwards and Yount have 1. Interestingly, the Brewers have just as many caught stealings: Molitor with 2 and Bando, Gomez, Roy Howell, Oglivie and Thomas with 1.
PITCHING RECORDS
Games pitched: Bob McClure 9, Jim Slaton 8, John Axford, Mike Caldwell, Chris Narveson, Takashi Saito and Pete Vukovich with 6 each.
Innings: Vukovich 33.2, Caldwell 29, Yovani Gallardo 26, Moose Haas 26, Don Sutton 18.
Wins: The Brewers have 14 playoff wins. Caldwell is the only one with more than one — he has two.
Losses: Shaun Marcum 3, Caldwell, Gallardo, Haas, McClure and Vukovich have 2.
Saves: The Brewers have 10 playoff saves: Axford 3, McClure and Pete Ladd 2, Fingers, Slaton and Salomon Torres 1.
Strikeouts: Gallardo 20, Vukovich 16, Sutton 14, Zack Greinke and Chris Narveson 13.
BREWERS ALL-TIME PLAYOFF STATS (BATTERS, IN ORDER OF OPS)
|PLAYER
|G
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Mark Brouhard
|1
|4
|.750
|.750
|1.750
|2.500
|Ryan Braun
|15
|64
|.379
|.422
|.638
|1.060
|J.J. Hardy
|4
|16
|.429
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|Ed Romero
|1
|2
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|Carlos Gomez
|8
|17
|.357
|.400
|.571
|.971
|Jerry Hairston
|11
|45
|.385
|.422
|538
|.961
|Robin Yount
|17
|74
|.344
|.419
|.469
|.888
|Sal Bando
|5
|19
|.294
|.468
|.471
|.839
|Paul Molitor
|17
|77
|.314
|.368
|.457
|.826
|Yuniesky Betancourt
|11
|43
|.310
|.326
|.500
|.826
|Charlie Moore
|16
|54
|.354
|.404
|.417
|.821
|Prince Fielder
|15
|63
|.192
|.317
|.500
|.817
|Tony Gwynn Jr.
|3
|3
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|Corey Hart
|14
|69
|.241
|.288
|.352
|.640
|Jim Gantner
|16
|57
|.241
|.268
|.370
|.638
|Ted Simmons
|17
|68
|.186
|.279
|.356
|.635
|Jonathan Lucroy
|10
|32
|.250
|.250
|.375
|.625
|Mark Kotsay
|9
|15
|.083
|.267
|.333
|.600
|Bill Hall
|3
|9
|.250
|.333
|.250
|.383
|Cecil Cooper
|17
|71
|.227
|.239
|.318
|.558
|Ben Oglivie
|16
|64
|.183
|.222
|.333
|.556
|Rickie Weeks
|14
|49
|.133
|.204
|.333
|.537
|Casey McGehee
|6
|6
|.200
|.333
|.200
|.533
|Nyjer Morgan
|10
|32
|.179
|.281
|.250
|.531
|Don Money
|11
|33
|.185
|.303
|.222
|.525
|Mike Cameron
|4
|17
|.154
|.353
|.154
|.507
|Gorman Thomas
|17
|65
|.102
|.169
|.203
|.373
|Ray Durham
|3
|9
|.125
|.222
|.125
|.347
|Roy Howell
|9
|22
|.105
|.227
|.105
|.333
|Jason Kendall
|4
|14
|.143
|.143
|.143
|.286
|Craig Counsell
|10
|16
|.125
|.125
|.125
|.250
|George Kottaras
|3
|9
|.000
|.111
|.000
|.111
|Marshall Edwards
|6
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|Taylor Green
|3
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|Brad Nelson
|2
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|CC Sabathia
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
BREWERS ALL-TIME PLAYOFF STATS (PITCHERS, IN ORDER OF ERA)
|PITCHER
|G
|IP
|ERA
|WHIP
|Takashi Saito
|6
|7
|0.00
|0.57
|Dwight Bernard
|4
|4.1
|0.00
|0.00
|LaTroy Hawkins
|8
|4
|0.00
|1.50
|Pete Ladd
|4
|4
|0.00
|0.75
|Carlos Vilanueva
|2
|3.2
|0.00
|0.00
|Manny Parra
|2
|2.1
|0.00
|1.29
|Seth McClung
|1
|2
|0.00
|2.50
|Eric Gagne
|2
|2
|0.00
|0.50
|Salomon Torres
|2
|2
|0.00
|2.00
|Mitch Stetter
|3
|1.1
|0.00
|0.00
|John Axford
|6
|7
|1.29
|1.00
|Randy Lerch
|1
|6
|1.50
|1.17
|Dave Bush
|1
|5.1
|1.69
|0.94
|Francisco Rodriguez
|5
|5
|1.80
|1.80
|Bob McClure
|9
|9.1
|1.93
|1.50
|Jim Slaton
|8
|13.1
|2.02
|0.98
|Yovani Gallardo
|5
|26
|2.08
|1.35
|Pete Vukovich
|6
|33.2
|3.74
|1.43
|Rollie Fingers
|3
|4.2
|3.86
|1.71
|Mike Caldwell
|6
|29
|4.03
|1.34
|Guillermo Mota
|2
|1.2
|5.40
|1.20
|Don Sutton
|3
|18
|6.00
|1.28
|Marco Estrada
|4
|6
|6.00
|1.50
|Zack Greinke
|3
|16.2
|6.48
|1.62
|Jamie Easterly
|2
|1.1
|6.75
|1.50
|Moose Haas
|5
|21.1
|7.17
|1.64
|Randy Wolf
|2
|10
|8.10
|1.80
|Kameron Lee
|5
|4.1
|8.31
|3.23
|Chris Narveson
|6
|7.1
|11.05
|1.23
|CC Sabathia
|1
|3.2
|12.27
|2.73
|Shaun Marcum
|3
|9.2
|14.90
|2.28
|Jeff Suppan
|1
|3
|15.00
|2.67
|Doc Medich
|1
|2
|18.00
|3.00