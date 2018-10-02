The Milwaukee Brewers will be in the postseason for the fifth time in franchise history. The first four occasions were bunched together in groups of twos — 1981 and ’82 and 2008 and ’11.

That meant a lot of the same players appeared in two playoff series for Milwaukee. But because it’s been seven years, that also means Ryan Braun is the only player on the roster to have been in the postseason with the Brewers.

Braun played in both 2008 and ’11, the latter Milwaukee making it to the NLCS. Not-so-coincidentally, Braun is among the all-time leaders in Brewers playoff history and could be No. 1 in several categories once the 2018 postseason is over.

In all, just 36 position players have batted in the postseason for Milwaukee (in addition, CC Sabathia pinch-hit and Thad Bosley was used as a pinch runner) and 33 pitchers have taken the mound.

Here’s a look at a few of the Brewers’ batting and pitching postseason records, followed by a listing (and some stats) of everyone to have appeared in a playoff game for Milwaukee.

BATTING RECORDS

Games played: Braun has played in 15 games, he needs three to hold the record. Cecil Cooper, Paul Molitor, Ted Simmons, Gorman Thomas and Robin Yount all played in 17 games. Jim Gantner, Charlie Moore and Ben Oglivie played in 16. Braun is tied with Prince Fielder with 15.

Batting average: Among those with at least five plate appearances, the top five is: J.J. Hardy .429 (6-14), Jerry Hairston .385 (15-39), Braun .379 (22-58), Carlos Gomez .357 (5-14) and Moore .354 (.17-48). If you make it at least 20 PA, then take out Hardy and Gomez and add to the bottom Yount .344 (22-64) and Molitor .314 (22-70).

Slugging percentage: Mark Brouhard’s 1.750 will be hard to beat, but for those wh had at least 5 PA, here’s the top five: Braun .638, Gomez .571, Hairston .538, Hardy .500, Yunieksy Betancourt .500(43 PA), and Fielder .500 (63 PA).

Runs: Molitor and Yount 11, Hairston 8, Betancourt, Braun, Fielder and Gantner 7.

RBI: Cooper 13, Braun 12, Molitor 9, Fielder and Simmons 8.

Doubles: Braun 9, Hairston 6, Gantner 5, Fielder 4, Sal Bando, Betancourt, Cooper and Yount 3.

Triples: There have been five triples in Brewers playoff history: Betancourt, Gantner, Oglivie, Rickie Weeks and Yount.

Home runs: Fielder 4, Molitor and Simmons 3, Braun, Corey Hart, Oglivie, Gorman Thomas and Weeks 2.

Walks: Yount 9, Fielder and Simmons 8, Molitor 6, Don Money and Thomas 5. Braun has four.

Stolen bases: There have been seven steals in Milwaukee playoff history: Gomez and Molitor had 2 each, Braun, Marshall Edwards and Yount have 1. Interestingly, the Brewers have just as many caught stealings: Molitor with 2 and Bando, Gomez, Roy Howell, Oglivie and Thomas with 1.

PITCHING RECORDS

Games pitched: Bob McClure 9, Jim Slaton 8, John Axford, Mike Caldwell, Chris Narveson, Takashi Saito and Pete Vukovich with 6 each.

Innings: Vukovich 33.2, Caldwell 29, Yovani Gallardo 26, Moose Haas 26, Don Sutton 18.

Wins: The Brewers have 14 playoff wins. Caldwell is the only one with more than one — he has two.

Losses: Shaun Marcum 3, Caldwell, Gallardo, Haas, McClure and Vukovich have 2.

Saves: The Brewers have 10 playoff saves: Axford 3, McClure and Pete Ladd 2, Fingers, Slaton and Salomon Torres 1.

Strikeouts: Gallardo 20, Vukovich 16, Sutton 14, Zack Greinke and Chris Narveson 13.

BREWERS ALL-TIME PLAYOFF STATS (BATTERS, IN ORDER OF OPS)

PLAYER G PA BA OBP SLG OPS Mark Brouhard 1 4 .750 .750 1.750 2.500 Ryan Braun 15 64 .379 .422 .638 1.060 J.J. Hardy 4 16 .429 .500 .500 1.000 Ed Romero 1 2 .500 .500 .500 1.000 Carlos Gomez 8 17 .357 .400 .571 .971 Jerry Hairston 11 45 .385 .422 538 .961 Robin Yount 17 74 .344 .419 .469 .888 Sal Bando 5 19 .294 .468 .471 .839 Paul Molitor 17 77 .314 .368 .457 .826 Yuniesky Betancourt 11 43 .310 .326 .500 .826 Charlie Moore 16 54 .354 .404 .417 .821 Prince Fielder 15 63 .192 .317 .500 .817 Tony Gwynn Jr. 3 3 .333 .333 .333 .667 Corey Hart 14 69 .241 .288 .352 .640 Jim Gantner 16 57 .241 .268 .370 .638 Ted Simmons 17 68 .186 .279 .356 .635 Jonathan Lucroy 10 32 .250 .250 .375 .625 Mark Kotsay 9 15 .083 .267 .333 .600 Bill Hall 3 9 .250 .333 .250 .383 Cecil Cooper 17 71 .227 .239 .318 .558 Ben Oglivie 16 64 .183 .222 .333 .556 Rickie Weeks 14 49 .133 .204 .333 .537 Casey McGehee 6 6 .200 .333 .200 .533 Nyjer Morgan 10 32 .179 .281 .250 .531 Don Money 11 33 .185 .303 .222 .525 Mike Cameron 4 17 .154 .353 .154 .507 Gorman Thomas 17 65 .102 .169 .203 .373 Ray Durham 3 9 .125 .222 .125 .347 Roy Howell 9 22 .105 .227 .105 .333 Jason Kendall 4 14 .143 .143 .143 .286 Craig Counsell 10 16 .125 .125 .125 .250 George Kottaras 3 9 .000 .111 .000 .111 Marshall Edwards 6 2 .000 .000 .000 .000 Taylor Green 3 2 .000 .000 .000 .000 Brad Nelson 2 2 .000 .000 .000 .000 CC Sabathia 1 1 .000 .000 .000 .000

BREWERS ALL-TIME PLAYOFF STATS (PITCHERS, IN ORDER OF ERA)