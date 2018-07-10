StaTuesday: Aguilar’s first half might be best in Brewers history
You might have heard that Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar is on the Final Vote ballot for the 2018 All-Star Game (#WeBelieveinJesús)
Yes, Aguilar was not selected to the National League’s roster despite leading the league in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS as well as being third in RBI and 10th in batting average.
But whether Aguilar makes the All-Star Game or not (did we mention #WeBelieveinJesús?), he is having one of — if not the best — seasons before the break in Brewers history.
Aguilar has already set career highs in nearly every offensive category, including slugging percentage. Entering Tuesday’s game, his .639 mark is eclipsed this season by only Boston’s Mookie Betts (.674) and J.D. Martinez (.654). There’s still a handful of games remaining, but as it stands no one in Milwaukee franchise history has had a better slugging percentage before the All-Star break.
BREWERS BEST SLG% AT ALL-STAR BREAK
|PLAYER
|YEAR
|AB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|SLG
|Jesus Aguilar
|2018
|249
|14
|0
|23
|.639
|Prince Fielder
|2007
|324
|22
|0
|29
|.620
|Prince Fielder
|2009
|308
|22
|2
|22
|.614
|Ben Oglivie
|1980
|266
|15
|0
|21
|.613
|Jeromy Burnitz
|1999
|317
|24
|1
|26
|.609
|Dave Nilsson
|1999
|251
|14
|1
|19
|.602
|Ryan Braun
|2012
|307
|14
|2
|24
|.599
|Larry Hisle
|1978
|254
|15
|0
|19
|.587
|Robin Yount
|1982
|318
|21
|8
|15
|.585
|Robin Yount
|1980
|280
|25
|4
|13
|.582
Only two previous Brewers have recorded an OPS (on-base percentage + slugging percentage) of at least 1.000 heading into the break. Aguilar looks to become the third as he sits at 1.007 after Monday’s contest.
BREWERS BEST OPS AT ALL-STAR BREAK
|PLAYER
|YEAR
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Prince Fielder
|2009
|.315
|.442
|.614
|1.055
|Jesus Aguilar
|2018
|.305
|.368
|.639
|1.007
|Ben Oglivie
|1980
|.320
|.390
|.613
|1.003
|Jeromy Burnitz
|1999
|.281
|.389
|.609
|.998
|Prince Fielder
|2007
|.284
|.376
|.620
|.996
|Prince Fielder
|2011
|.297
|.415
|.575
|.990
|Ryan Braun
|2012
|.306
|.391
|.599
|.990
|Dave Nilsson
|1999
|.311
|.385
|.602
|.987
|Kevin Seitzer
|1996
|.353
|.446
|.519
|.965
|Lyle Overbay
|2004
|.344
|.407
|.555
|.962
|Larry Hisle
|1978
|.303
|.375
|.587
|.962
Barring an explosion of power in the next few days, Aguilar won’t have the most home runs by a Brewers player at the break. That honor belongs to Prince Fielder, who had 29 in 2007 in a season in which he’d hit a franchise-record 50 homers.
However, as it stands, Aguilar has the best HR rate among Milwaukee players who had at least 22 home runs at the All-Star break.
If he plays every day until Sunday, Aguilar will likely need to hit another homer to remain at the top in home runs per at bat, but don’t forget … #WeBelieveinJesús.
BREWERS MOST HR AT ALL-STAR BREAK
|PLAYER
|YEAR
|AB
|HR
|HR/AB
|Prince Fielder
|2007
|324
|29
|11.17
|Jeromy Burnitz
|1999
|317
|26
|12.19
|Carlos Lee
|2006
|341
|26
|13.11
|Richie Sexson
|2003
|353
|25
|13.57
|Ryan Braun
|2012
|397
|24
|16.54
|Greg Vaughn
|1996
|305
|24
|12.70
|Jesus Aguilar
|2018
|249
|23
|10.82
|Ryan Braun
|2008
|377
|23
|16.39
|Eric Thames
|2017
|274
|23
|11.91
|Gorman Thomas
|1979
|316
|23
|13.73
|Chris Carter
|2016
|296
|22
|13.45
|Prince Fielder
|2009
|308
|22
|14.00
|Prince Fielder
|2011
|320
|22
|14.54
|Carlos Lee
|2005
|339
|22
|15.40
|Gorman Thomas
|1982
|290
|22
|13.18
Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns