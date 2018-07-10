StaTuesday: Aguilar’s first half might be best in Brewers history

You might have heard that Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar is on the Final Vote ballot for the 2018 All-Star Game (#WeBelieveinJesús)

Yes, Aguilar was not selected to the National League’s roster despite leading the league in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS as well as being third in RBI and 10th in batting average.

But whether Aguilar makes the All-Star Game or not (did we mention #WeBelieveinJesús?), he is having one of — if not the best — seasons before the break in Brewers history.

Aguilar has already set career highs in nearly every offensive category, including slugging percentage. Entering Tuesday’s game, his .639 mark is eclipsed this season by only Boston’s Mookie Betts (.674) and J.D. Martinez (.654). There’s still a handful of games remaining, but as it stands no one in Milwaukee franchise history has had a better slugging percentage before the All-Star break.

BREWERS BEST SLG% AT ALL-STAR BREAK

PLAYER YEAR AB 2B 3B HR SLG Jesus Aguilar 2018 249 14 0 23 .639 Prince Fielder 2007 324 22 0 29 .620 Prince Fielder 2009 308 22 2 22 .614 Ben Oglivie 1980 266 15 0 21 .613 Jeromy Burnitz 1999 317 24 1 26 .609 Dave Nilsson 1999 251 14 1 19 .602 Ryan Braun 2012 307 14 2 24 .599 Larry Hisle 1978 254 15 0 19 .587 Robin Yount 1982 318 21 8 15 .585 Robin Yount 1980 280 25 4 13 .582

Only two previous Brewers have recorded an OPS (on-base percentage + slugging percentage) of at least 1.000 heading into the break. Aguilar looks to become the third as he sits at 1.007 after Monday’s contest.

BREWERS BEST OPS AT ALL-STAR BREAK

PLAYER YEAR AVG OBP SLG OPS Prince Fielder 2009 .315 .442 .614 1.055 Jesus Aguilar 2018 .305 .368 .639 1.007 Ben Oglivie 1980 .320 .390 .613 1.003 Jeromy Burnitz 1999 .281 .389 .609 .998 Prince Fielder 2007 .284 .376 .620 .996 Prince Fielder 2011 .297 .415 .575 .990 Ryan Braun 2012 .306 .391 .599 .990 Dave Nilsson 1999 .311 .385 .602 .987 Kevin Seitzer 1996 .353 .446 .519 .965 Lyle Overbay 2004 .344 .407 .555 .962 Larry Hisle 1978 .303 .375 .587 .962

Barring an explosion of power in the next few days, Aguilar won’t have the most home runs by a Brewers player at the break. That honor belongs to Prince Fielder, who had 29 in 2007 in a season in which he’d hit a franchise-record 50 homers.

However, as it stands, Aguilar has the best HR rate among Milwaukee players who had at least 22 home runs at the All-Star break.

If he plays every day until Sunday, Aguilar will likely need to hit another homer to remain at the top in home runs per at bat, but don’t forget … #WeBelieveinJesús.

BREWERS MOST HR AT ALL-STAR BREAK

PLAYER YEAR AB HR HR/AB Prince Fielder 2007 324 29 11.17 Jeromy Burnitz 1999 317 26 12.19 Carlos Lee 2006 341 26 13.11 Richie Sexson 2003 353 25 13.57 Ryan Braun 2012 397 24 16.54 Greg Vaughn 1996 305 24 12.70 Jesus Aguilar 2018 249 23 10.82 Ryan Braun 2008 377 23 16.39 Eric Thames 2017 274 23 11.91 Gorman Thomas 1979 316 23 13.73 Chris Carter 2016 296 22 13.45 Prince Fielder 2009 308 22 14.00 Prince Fielder 2011 320 22 14.54 Carlos Lee 2005 339 22 15.40 Gorman Thomas 1982 290 22 13.18

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns