StaTuesday: Putting the season of Brewers’ Yelich in historical perspective

Christian Yelich’s season came to an unfortunate early end. In the midst of another possible MVP season, the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder had a chance to reach some significant numbers (such as 50 home runs).

As it stands, though, Yelich still accomplished heck of a lot in his truncated year.

First, let’s take a look at Yelich’s final stats: .329 batting average, .429 on-base percentage, .671 slugging percentage, 1.100 OPS, 100 runs, 97 RBI, 29 doubles, three triples, 44 home runs, 80 walks and 30 stolen bases. All of those except his runs and RBI are career highs (he also had 80 walks in 2017.

Yelich’s OPS (on-base percentage + slugging percentage) is one of the top marks in the past 10 years.

PLAYER YEAR OPS Bryce Harper 2015 1.109 Albert Pujols 2009 1.101 Christian Yelich 2019 1.100 Mike Trout 2018 1.088 Mike Trout 2019 1.083 Mookie Betts 2018 1.078 Miguel Cabrera 2013 1.078 Mike Trout 2017 1.071 Jose Bautista 2011 1.056 Aaron Judge 2017 1.049

Yelich not only joined the 30-30 club (30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in the same season), but also he became just the 10th player to make the 40-30 club (it’s occurred a total of 12 times). The last player to do it was Ryan Braun in 2012. The first was Hank Aaron in 1963, for the Milwaukee Braves. Thus, Milwaukee players account for 25% of all 40-30 seasons.

PLAYER YEAR HR SB Hank Aaron 1963 44 31 Jose Canseso 1988 42 40 Barry Bonds 1996 42 40 Ellis Burks 1996 40 32 Jeff Bagwell 1997 43 31 Barry Bonds 1997 40 37 Larry Walker 1997 49 33 Alex Rodriguez 1998 42 46 Jeff Bagwell 1999 42 30 Alfonso Soriano 2006 46 41 Ryan Braun 2012 41 30 Christian Yelich 2019 44 30

Unlike the other 40-30 seasons, Yelich was extraordinarily efficient in stealing bases. He was caught just two times (May 24 vs. the Phillies at home plate and July 6 at Pittsburgh, if you’re curious).

Only Travis Shaw – who was perfect on 10 attempts in 2017 – has a better stolen base percentage in Brewers history (minimum 10 attempts) while 93.75% success rate ranks as one of the best in MLB history for players who had at least 30 steal attempts.

PLAYER YEAR SBA SB% Carlos Beltran 2001 32 96.875% Brady Anderson 1994 32 96.875% Byron Buxton 2017 30 96.667% Ichiro Suzuki 2006 47 95.745% Doug Glanville 1999 36 94.444% Amos Otis 1970 35 94.286% Jimmy Rollins 2008 50 94.000% Desmond Jennings 2012 33 93.939% Jack Perconte 1985 33 93.939% Chrisitan Yelich 2019 32 93.750% Jose Reyes 2014 32 93.750% Alfonso Soriano 2005 32 93.750%

Speaking of Yelich and his place in Brewers history …

His OPS this season is the best in team annals. He and Prince Fielder are the only two Brewers to post two seasons of a 1.000+ OPS.

PLAYER YEAR OPS Christian Yelich 2019 1.100 Prince Fielder 2009 1.014 Prince Fielder 2007 1.013 Ryan Braun 2007 1.004 Paul Molitor 1987 1.003 Christian Yelich 2018 1.000 Ryan Braun 2011 .994 Sixto Lezcano 1979 .987 Ryan Braun 2012 .987 Prince Fielder 2011 .981

That’s not the only category in which Yelich finds himself atop of in franchise history. In addition to OPS, Yelich’s 2019 season has him littered across the Brewers’ single-season leaderboard.

CATEGORY STAT RANK Slugging pct. .671 1 AB per HR 11.1 1 On-base pct. .429 2 Batting average .329 6 Home runs 44 6 bWAR 7.1 7 Intentional walks 16 T7

Yeah, it was a pretty special 2019 for the reigning National League MVP. Sadly, it ended too soon.

