StaTuesday: Brewers’ Yelich on MVP pace through 50 games

The Milwaukee Brewers play their 50th game of the season on Tuesday night.

As the Brewers hit this milestone, Christian Yelich has already ensconced himself as having one of the best starts to this point in Milwaukee history.

Through Milwaukee’s first 49 games, of which Yelich has played 44, last year’s National League Most Valuable Player is batting .325, which is the 18th-highest average through 50 games in Brewers history. If Yelich goes 3-for-5 on Tuesday, his average would be .333, which would tie him for 10th-best. (Kevin Seitzer’s .368 in 1995 is well out of reach.)

Yelich has a .732 slugging percentage. Even with an O-fer on Tuesday, Yelich will easily have the top slugging percentage in Brewers history after 50 games as Rob Deer, with .647 in 1987, had the former record over that span. Only five other players in Milwaukee history have slugged .600 or better in the team’s first 50 games: Ben Oglivie (.611 in 1980), Bill Hall (.610, 2006), Ryan Braun (.608, 2012), Gorman Thomas (.604, 1981) and Jeromy Burnitz (.601, 2001).

Only Burnitz (in 1997) and Seitzer (1996) have a better on-base percentage through 50 games — .443 –than Yelich’s .440. Yelich’s OPS of 1.172 is far ahead of Deer’s 1.047. Burnitz (1.007 in 1997), Eric Thames (1.004, 2017), Braun (1.003, 2012) and Cecil Cooper (1.000, 1982) are the only others to have a 1.000 OPS or higher after 50 games in Brewers history.

One team 50-game record Yelich will own is most home runs. Carlos Lee previously held the record with 17 homers at the 50-game mark.

PLAYER YEAR G HR FINAL HR Christian Yelich 2019 44 19 ? Carlos Lee 2006 50 17 37 Prince Fielder 2007 50 15 50 J.J. Hardy 2007 48 15 26 Richie Sexson 2003 50 15 45 Rob Deer 1987 42 14 28 Ryan Braun 2012 48 14 41 Ben Oglivie 1980 46 14 41 Jeromy Burnitz 2001 49 14 34 Gorman Thomas 1981 44 14 21* Richie Sexson 2002 50 14 29

* — strike-shortened season

If Yelich can hit one out of the park against Cincinnati on Tuesday, it’d be just the 24th time (and 18th player) in major-league history a player has reached 20 home runs by his team’s 50th game. Among those who have done it previously are guys named Jimmie Foxx, Ken Griffey Jr. (three times), Mickey Mantle, Stan Musial and Babe Ruth (twice).

This century, it’s been accomplished just eight times by seven different players, and only once since 2009.

PLAYER YEAR HR FINAL HR Barry Bonds 2001 26 73 Albert Pujols 2006 24 49 Josh Hamilton 2012 21 43 Jim Thome 2006 20 42 Barry Bonds 2000 20 49 Adrian Gonzalez 2009 20 40 Mark McGwire 2000 20 32** Luis Gonzalez 2001 20 57

** — Played in only 89 games

Yelich won’t sniff the MLB RBI record through 50 games – Chuck Klein (1930) and Foxx (1938) both had 71. The most this century is 61 by Albert Pujols in 2006.

However, Yelich is in the top 10 in Brewers history with the potential to move up to No. 2 overall (or No. 1 with a monster game).

PLAYER YEAR G RBI FINAL RBI Prince Fielder 2009 50 48 141 Carlos Lee 2005 50 44 114 Carlos Lee 2006 50 43 116 J.J. Hardy 2007 48 43 80 Richie Sexson 2002 50 42 102 Prince Fielder 2011 50 41 120 Casey McGehee 2010 48 41 104 Christian Yelich 2019 44 41 ? Lyle Overbay 2004 50 40 87 Ben Oglivie 1980 46 40 118

The same goes for run scored, where he’s well shy of Ruth’s 64 in 1930 or even Todd Helton’s 54 in 2000.

But Yelich is just one of five Brewers to tally 40+ runs in the team’s first 50 games of the season and if he can score just once on Tuesday, only Robin Yount will have had more.

PLAYER YEAR G R FINAL R Robin Yount 1980 49 45 121 Greg Vaughn 1993 50 41 97 Paul Molitor 1980 47 41 81 Rickie Weeks 2006 46 41 73*** Christian Yelich 2019 44 40 ?

*** — Played in only 95 games

None of these numbers guarantees Yelich putting up monster numbers by the time the season ends, but we can’t wait to see how it turns out.

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns