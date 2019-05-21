StaTuesday: Brewers’ Yelich on MVP pace through 50 games
The Milwaukee Brewers play their 50th game of the season on Tuesday night.
As the Brewers hit this milestone, Christian Yelich has already ensconced himself as having one of the best starts to this point in Milwaukee history.
Through Milwaukee’s first 49 games, of which Yelich has played 44, last year’s National League Most Valuable Player is batting .325, which is the 18th-highest average through 50 games in Brewers history. If Yelich goes 3-for-5 on Tuesday, his average would be .333, which would tie him for 10th-best. (Kevin Seitzer’s .368 in 1995 is well out of reach.)
Yelich has a .732 slugging percentage. Even with an O-fer on Tuesday, Yelich will easily have the top slugging percentage in Brewers history after 50 games as Rob Deer, with .647 in 1987, had the former record over that span. Only five other players in Milwaukee history have slugged .600 or better in the team’s first 50 games: Ben Oglivie (.611 in 1980), Bill Hall (.610, 2006), Ryan Braun (.608, 2012), Gorman Thomas (.604, 1981) and Jeromy Burnitz (.601, 2001).
Only Burnitz (in 1997) and Seitzer (1996) have a better on-base percentage through 50 games — .443 –than Yelich’s .440. Yelich’s OPS of 1.172 is far ahead of Deer’s 1.047. Burnitz (1.007 in 1997), Eric Thames (1.004, 2017), Braun (1.003, 2012) and Cecil Cooper (1.000, 1982) are the only others to have a 1.000 OPS or higher after 50 games in Brewers history.
One team 50-game record Yelich will own is most home runs. Carlos Lee previously held the record with 17 homers at the 50-game mark.
|PLAYER
|YEAR
|G
|HR
|FINAL HR
|Christian Yelich
|2019
|44
|19
|?
|Carlos Lee
|2006
|50
|17
|37
|Prince Fielder
|2007
|50
|15
|50
|J.J. Hardy
|2007
|48
|15
|26
|Richie Sexson
|2003
|50
|15
|45
|Rob Deer
|1987
|42
|14
|28
|Ryan Braun
|2012
|48
|14
|41
|Ben Oglivie
|1980
|46
|14
|41
|Jeromy Burnitz
|2001
|49
|14
|34
|Gorman Thomas
|1981
|44
|14
|21*
|Richie Sexson
|2002
|50
|14
|29
* — strike-shortened season
If Yelich can hit one out of the park against Cincinnati on Tuesday, it’d be just the 24th time (and 18th player) in major-league history a player has reached 20 home runs by his team’s 50th game. Among those who have done it previously are guys named Jimmie Foxx, Ken Griffey Jr. (three times), Mickey Mantle, Stan Musial and Babe Ruth (twice).
This century, it’s been accomplished just eight times by seven different players, and only once since 2009.
|PLAYER
|YEAR
|HR
|FINAL HR
|Barry Bonds
|2001
|26
|73
|Albert Pujols
|2006
|24
|49
|Josh Hamilton
|2012
|21
|43
|Jim Thome
|2006
|20
|42
|Barry Bonds
|2000
|20
|49
|Adrian Gonzalez
|2009
|20
|40
|Mark McGwire
|2000
|20
|32**
|Luis Gonzalez
|2001
|20
|57
** — Played in only 89 games
Yelich won’t sniff the MLB RBI record through 50 games – Chuck Klein (1930) and Foxx (1938) both had 71. The most this century is 61 by Albert Pujols in 2006.
However, Yelich is in the top 10 in Brewers history with the potential to move up to No. 2 overall (or No. 1 with a monster game).
|PLAYER
|YEAR
|G
|RBI
|FINAL RBI
|Prince Fielder
|2009
|50
|48
|141
|Carlos Lee
|2005
|50
|44
|114
|Carlos Lee
|2006
|50
|43
|116
|J.J. Hardy
|2007
|48
|43
|80
|Richie Sexson
|2002
|50
|42
|102
|Prince Fielder
|2011
|50
|41
|120
|Casey McGehee
|2010
|48
|41
|104
|Christian Yelich
|2019
|44
|41
|?
|Lyle Overbay
|2004
|50
|40
|87
|Ben Oglivie
|1980
|46
|40
|118
The same goes for run scored, where he’s well shy of Ruth’s 64 in 1930 or even Todd Helton’s 54 in 2000.
But Yelich is just one of five Brewers to tally 40+ runs in the team’s first 50 games of the season and if he can score just once on Tuesday, only Robin Yount will have had more.
|PLAYER
|YEAR
|G
|R
|FINAL R
|Robin Yount
|1980
|49
|45
|121
|Greg Vaughn
|1993
|50
|41
|97
|Paul Molitor
|1980
|47
|41
|81
|Rickie Weeks
|2006
|46
|41
|73***
|Christian Yelich
|2019
|44
|40
|?
*** — Played in only 95 games
None of these numbers guarantees Yelich putting up monster numbers by the time the season ends, but we can’t wait to see how it turns out.
