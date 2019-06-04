In case you haven’t noticed, Christian Yelich is having another MVP-level type season.

Through Milwaukee’s first 60 games, of which Yelich has played 53, he’s slashing .313/.425/.719, leads the league in home runs (22) and steals (12), has scored 46 runs and knocked in 49, the latter two of which both rank in the top five in the National League.

His at-bats are must-watch appearances. Yelich is a prime reason to make sure you’re in your seat at the ballpark or in front of your TV in time for his first at bat. And, really, for any of his bats it’s a good reason to remain in your seat. If you have to go to the bathroom, you hold it; or if you’re hungry, you starve for a few extra minutes. And for good reason.

In the first three innings of a game, no player in the major league has hit more home runs tan Yelich’s 12 or has more RBI than his 26. Entering Tuesday’s games, only one other player has hit 10+ homers in the early innings – and it’s another reason to stay seated – teammate Mike Moustakas, who has 11. Moustakas is also second in RBI over innings 1-3 with 24. Only nine other players have 20+.

It’s no wonder, then, that the Brewers are above the league average in runs scored in the first three innings this season. Milwaukee is averaging 0.67 runs in the first (league average 0.53), 0.50 in the second (0.48) and 0.97 in the third (0.59).

Thanks to those longballs, Moustakas and Yelich are also 1-2 in slugging percentage in the early innings – and they are atop the leaderboard by a wide margin. Only two other players in MLB have a slugging percentage over .714 in innings 1-3.

PLAYER TEAM PA SLG% Mike Moustakas MIL 80 .867 Christian Yelich MIL 93 .864 Josh Bell PIT 81 .824 J.D. Martinez BOS 81 .781 Clay Bellinger LAD 89 .714 Franmil Reyes SD 78 .714 Raimel Tapia COL 57 .712 Carlos Correa HOU 76 .703 Nolan Arenado COL 90 .696 Joc Pederson LAD 79 .692

But Yelich, of course, is not just about the early innings. Bring in a reliever to face him, and he pounds them, too.

Yelich’s slash line against relievers in thus far is .382/.523/.809. That’s ranks him first in batting average, second in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage vs. relief pitchers this season.

Only eight players in MLB are batting better than .350 against relievers.

PLAYER TEAM PA AVG Christian Yelich MIL 88 .382 Jorge Polanco MIN 97 .376 Brian Goodwin LAA 84 .365 Anthony Rendon WAS 72 .362 David Dahl COL 75 .358 Nomar Mazara TEX 94 .356 Freddie Freeman ATL 92 .354 Elvis Andrus TEX 82 .351 Xavier Bogaerts BOS 104 .348 Christian Walker ARI 96 .345

Yelich has hit “only” eight of his 22 home runs against pitchers out of the opposing bullpen (tied for eighth most), but he’s just one of two players with a slugging percentage higher than .800 vs. relievers.

PLAYER TEAM PA SLG% Pete Alonso NYM 88 .908 Christian Yelich MIL 88 .809 Anthony Rendon WAS 72 .741 Christian Walker ARI 96 .738 Rhys Hoskins PHI 103 .733 Javy Baez CHC 105 .701 Matt Chapman OAK 101 .670 Willson Contreras CHC 94 .650 Jonathan Schoop MIN 95 .648 Clay Bellinger LAD 108 .636

One of the reasons that Yelich’s slugging percentage is so high is he’s walked 18 times (and been hit twice), thus meaning he has just 68 at bats (which is used to compute slugging percentage). Only a handful of players have walked more times against relief pitchers. The Angels’ Mike Trout leads the way with 28. Trout also barely has a better on-base percentage against relievers than Yelich.

Trout and Yelich are the only players in MLB with an OBP north of .500 against relief pitchers.

PLAYER TEAM PA OBP% Mike Trout ANA 82 .524 Christian Yelich MIL 88 .523 Carlos Santana CLE 89 .494 Anthony Rendon WAS 72 .486 Andrew McCutchen PHI 94 .457 Jorge Polanco MIN 97 .454 Mookie Betts BOS 106 .453 Rhys Hoskins PHI 103 .447 Clay Bellnger LAD 108 .444 Ronald Acuna Jr. ATL 92 .444 Austin Meadows TB 72 .444

Trout, however, is batting just .245 off relievers. He’s better in the late innings (7-9) at .265, though. Guess who else is better in the late innings? Yup, another reason to stay in your seat when Yelich’s time up is near.

In innings 7-9, Yelich is slashing .408/.532/.755. Only Trout has a better on-base percentage (.536) and Yelich is fifth in slugging percentage. No one else is batting at least .400, however.

PLAYER TEAM PA AVG Christian Yelich MIL 62 .408 Austin Meadows TB 53 .395 Pete Alonso NYM 73 .381 Christian Walker ARI 72 .375 Nomar Mazara TEX 63 .371 Anthony Rendon WAS 52 .366 David Dahl COL 59 .365 Wil Myers SD 67 .362 Clay Bellinger LAD 77 .359 Javy Baez CHC 70 .359

For reference, since 2000, only four players (minimum 60 plate appearances) have batted .400 or better in the late innings and none since 2005. (Those four: Jose Vidro, .412 in 146 PA in 2001; Ichiro Suzuki, .408 in 211 PA in 2004, Carlos Baerga, .404 in 102 PA in 2003 and Derrek Lee, 401 in 199 PA in 2005).

So, yeah, sit down, relax and enjoy. And hit the restroom, concessions or fridge when the other team is batting.

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns