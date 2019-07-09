There haven’t been too many notable All-Star moments for Milwaukee Brewers players over the years – perhaps that will change in 2019?

At least the Brewers have four chances to make some history, with Yasmani Grandal, Mike Moustakas, Brandon Woodruff and Christian Yelich all participating (Josh Hader was selected but will not play).

Only one Brewers player has been named All-Star Game MVP, Prince Fielder in 2011. Of course, since then the National League has won only one more time (2012), so that kind of has limited the opportunity.

Yelich, last year’s NL MVP, of course is probably the best bet of the three Milwaukee players to pull that off. He’s leading off for the NL and hit a home run in last year’s contest – Fielder and Yelich are the only Brewers to have hit homers in an All-Star Game.

When he steps into the batter’s box in Cleveland to lead off, Yelich will become just the 14th Milwaukee position player to appear in more than one All-Star Game.

PLAYER G AB H BB K NOTES Ryan Braun 5 11 3 0 3 2B, 2 3B, 2 R, RBI Cecil Cooper 5 4 2 2 1 R Paul Molitor 4 6 1 0 3 Robin Yount 3 7 0 2 2 R, RBI Ben Oglivie 3 4 0 1 2 Prince Fielder 3 4 2 1 0 2B, HR, R, 4 RBI Corey Hart 2 5 0 0 3 Carlos Lee 2 4 0 0 1 RBI Carlos Gomez 2 3 0 0 1 Don Money 2 3 0 0 1 Jonathan Lucroy 2 3 3 0 0 2 2B, 2 RBI Richie Sexson 2 3 0 0 0 Ted Simmons 2 3 1 0 0 RBI

It should be noted this is All-Star Game appearances. For example, Ryan Braun has been named to six but played in just five.

Yelich (or Grandal or Moustakas) can become just the third Brewers player with more than one RBI in All-Star games, joining Fielder and Jonathan Lucroy.

Presuming they get in the game, Grandal and Moustakas will be the 23rd and 24th Brewers position players to appear in one All-Star Game. Of those, only six had a hit. Aramis Ramirez had two in 2014, making him one of five Milwaukee players with 2+ hits in All-Star games. Yelich will be leaving the one game, one hit club, which also includes Jeromy Burnitz, Larry Hisle, Greg Vaughn and Fernando Vina.

Grandal will be just the fourth Brewers catcher to appear in an All-Star Game. It’s going to be tough to top Lucroy, who owns the most hits for anyone with a 1.000 batting average in All-Star history – three (four other players also have gone 3-for-3: Willie Davis, Vince DiMaggio, Tim McCarver and Jimmy Rollins).

BREWERS CATCHERS IN ALL-STAR GAMES

PLAYER YRS AB H BB K Jonathan Lucroy 2014, ’16 3 3 0 0 Jim Sundberg 1984 1 0 0 0 Ted Simmons 1983 2 0 0 0 Dave Nilsson 1999 1 0 0 1

If Woodruff gets into Tuesday’s game, he will be the 14th Brewers pitchers to make an All-Star Game appearance. Only four have done it more than once with Milwaukee, with Ben Sheets leading the way with four (he’s also the only one to start a game).

PITCHER G IP H R BB K Ben Sheets 4 4.1 3 0 2 4 Dan Plesac 3 1.1 1 0 0 2 Francisco Rodriguez 2 2 1 2 2 9 Rollie Fingers 2 1.1 4 2 2 0 Lary Sorensen 1 3 1 0 0 0 Teddy Higuera 1 3 1 0 1 2 Bob Wickman 1 1 0 0 0 1 Danny Kolb 1 1 1 0 0 0 Derrick Turnbow 1 1 1 0 0 0 Francisco Cordero 1 1 1 1 0 0 Jeremy Jeffress 1 1 0 0 1 0 Trevor Hoffman 1 1 1 0 0 0 Josh Hader 1 0.1 4 3 0 1

Note: Hader allowed three runs, but only one was earned.

Rollie Fingers is the only Milwaukee pitcher to have an All-Star Game decision – he was the losing pitcher in the 1981 game, which was played in August, after the end of that year’s long midseason strike.