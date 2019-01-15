StaTuesday: Marquette’s Howard making case as one of top shooters in past decade
Marquette’s Markus Howard had a game to remember last week at Creighton. The junior guard poured in a Big East record 53 points in the Golden Eagles’ overtime win.
More Marquette coverage
- StaTuesday: Marquette’s Howard making case as one of top shooters in past decade
- Digital Extra: Revisiting Dwyane Wade’s storied career at Marquette
- NCAA bracket roundup: Badgers, Marquette both projected to be 5 seed
- Winners of three straight, Marquette moves up to No. 15
- Photos of the Week: 1/6/19 – 1/12/19
He also had six assists in that contest. According to STATS, Howard was the first Division I player to score at least 50 points and dish out least six assists since 2008, when North Dakota State’s Ben Woodside had 60 points and eight assists in a game.
Howard previously had two games this season in which he scored 45 points. He’s the only player this decade with three games of 45+ points in a season (and the year isn’t over yet). Only two players had two such games since 2010-11 — Iona’s A.J. English in 2015-16 and BYU’s Jimmer Fredette in 2010-11.
In fact, there have been just 12 50-point games this decade — and Howard owns two of them. He’s the only player this decade with two 50+-point games.
50-POINT GAMES SINCE 2010-11
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|OPP
|DATE
|PTS
|Jordan Lyons
|Furman
|North Greenville
|11/15/2018
|54
|Markus Howard
|Marquette
|Creighton
|1/19/2019
|53
|Nate Wolters
|South Dakota St.
|Purdue-Fort Wayne
|2/7/2013
|53
|Markus Howard
|Marquette
|Providence
|1/3/2018
|52
|Jimmer Fredette
|BYU
|New Mexico
|3/11/2011
|52
|Marshon Brooks
|Providence
|Notre dame
|2/3/2011
|52
|Mike James
|Lamar
|Louisiana College
|1/4/2011
|52
|Chris Clemons
|Campbell
|UNC-Asheville
|3/2/2017
|51
|Mike Daum
|South Dakota St.
|Purdue-Fort Wayne
|2/18/2017
|51
|Ray Lee
|Eastern Michigan
|Central Michigan
|2/28/2017
|50
|Marcus Keene
|Central Michigan
|Miami (OH)
|1/21/2017
|50
|Kevin Murphy
|Tennessee Tech
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1/30/2012
|50
After averaging 20.4 points last season, Howard leads the Big East in scoring at 25.8 ppg. He also is fourth in the conference with 4.4 assists per game.
If Howard can maintain near those numbers, it’d be just the 22nd time since 1992-93 that a Division 1 player averaged at least 25 points and four assists in a season.
25+ POINTS, 4+ ASSISTS IN A SEASON SINCE 1992-93
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|SEASON
|PPG
|Charles Jones
|Long Island U.
|1996-97
|30.1
|Marcus Keene
|Central Michigan
|2016-17
|30.0
|Charles Jones
|Long Island U.
|1997-98
|29.0
|Jimmer Fredette
|BYU
|2010-11
|28.9
|Stephen Curry
|Davidson
|2008-09
|28.6
|Reggie Williams
|VMI
|2006-07
|28.1
|Lester Hudson
|UT-Martin
|2008-09
|27.5
|Trae Young
|Oklahoma
|2017-18
|27.4
|Kevin Granger
|Texas Southern
|1995-96
|27.0
|Keydren Clark
|St. Peter’s
|2003-04
|26.7
|Marcus Brown
|Murray State
|1995-96
|26.4
|Keydren Clark
|St. Peter’s
|2005-06
|26.3
|Reggie Hamilton
|Oakland
|2011-12
|26.2
|Andre Collins
|Loyola (MD)
|2005-06
|26.1
|Doremus Bennerman
|Siena
|1993-94
|26.0
|David Holston
|Chicago State
|2008-09
|25.9
|Markus Howard
|Marquette
|2018-19
|25.8
|Keydren Clark
|St. Peter’s
|2004-05
|25.8
|Lester Hudson
|UT-Martin
|2007-08
|25.7
|Earl Boykins
|Eastern Michigan
|1997-98
|25.7
|Jermaine Marrow
|Hampton
|2018-19
|25.1
|Allen Iverson
|Georgetown
|1995-96
|25.0
Howard is shooting 44.0 percent on his 3-point attempts this season, which has actually lowered his total at Marquette to 45.0 percent. Only 13 players have career 3-point shooting percentage of 45 percent or higher since 1992-93, including Marquette’s Steve Novak, who is sixth over that span with a 46.1 3-point percentage.
Behind the arc is not the only place Howard excels shooting the ball. He does pretty well at the free-throw line as well.
This season, Howard is making 90.5 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe. In his nearly three years at Marquette, Howard, entering Tuesday’s game at Georgetown, is 266-for-291 on free-throw attempts, a 91.4 percentage.
Howard needs nine more attempts to qualify for a career leaderboard (minimum 300 attempts and 3.5 per game), which we have a feeling he’ll get relatively soon.
His free-throw percentage currently would be the third-best career mark since 1992-93 and just the ninth player to have at least a 90 percent mark over that time period.
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|YEARS
|FT%
|Blake Ahern
|Missouri State
|2004-07
|94.6
|Derek Raivio
|Gonzaga
|2004-07
|92.7
|Gary Buchanan
|Villanova
|2000-03
|91.3
|J.J. Redick
|Duke
|2003-06
|91.2
|Johnny Dee
|San Diego
|2012-15
|90.9
|Fletcher Magee
|Wofford
|2016-
|90.8
|A.J. Graves
|Butler
|2005-08
|90.0
|Four McGlynn
|Vermont/Towson/R.I.
|2011-16
|90.0
Add it altogether, and Howard can make a claim as to being one of the most prolific scorers and shooters in the NCAA over the past 30-plus years. Not bad for a 5-foot-11 guard.
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Marquette
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - StaTuesday
- Markus Howard
- Marquette Golden Eagles