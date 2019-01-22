In Wisconsin, Malcolm Brogdon is “The President” thanks to his commanding voice and a game inconsistent with his second-round draft stock.

He’s steady in virtually all areas of the game, hardly ever misses from the free-throw line and — pre or postgame — is almost always good for a quality soundbite.

To the rest of the league, he’s probably still the former Virginia star who won Rookie of the Year over Joel Embiid and Dario Saric in 2017, and not much else.

If he keeps this up, that ought to change in Year 3.

With the All-Star break approaching, Brogdon is shooting 51.7 percent from the field, 42.2 percent from 3-point range and 96 percent from the foul line.

Maintained over a full season, those numbers would earn Brogdon admittance to the “50-40-90” club, a group of players who’ve shot 50 percent or better from the field, 40 percent or better from deep and 90 percent or better on free throws.

The club currently has seven members: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki and Larry Bird.

They do not, to our knowledge, have a clubhouse or a team jacket (but how cool would that be?), but still: It’s quite the group.

Player Age Season Team G FG% 3P% FT% Malcolm Brogdon 26 2018-19 MIL 43 .517 .422 .960 Stephen Curry 27 2015-16 GSW 79 .504 .454 .908 Kevin Durant 24 2012-13 OKC 81 .510 .416 .905 Steve Nash 35 2009-10 PHO 81 .507 .426 .938 Steve Nash 34 2008-09 PHO 74 .503 .439 .933 Steve Nash 33 2007-08 PHO 81 .504 .470 .906 Dirk Nowitzki 28 2006-07 DAL 78 .502 .416 .904 Steve Nash 31 2005-06 PHO 79 .512 .439 .921 Reggie Miller 28 1993-94 IND 79 .503 .421 .908 Mark Price 24 1988-89 CLE 75 .526 .441 .901 Larry Bird 31 1987-88 BOS 76 .527 .414 .916 Larry Bird 30 1986-87 BOS 74 .525 .400 .910

Brogdon has been solid for the Bucks this season, averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 43 games as Milwaukee’s starting shooting guard.

He’s good for six field goals and 3.6 3s per game, but he’s also been automatic from the foul line.

Brogdon leads the league at an even 96 percent, ahead of Curry (92.7 percent), Rodney Hood (91.7 percent), Danilo Gallinari (90.6 percent) and Marco Belinelli (90.5 percent). It’s also, as it stands, the highest percentage in Bucks history, well ahead of Jack Sikma’s 92.2 percent during the 1987-88 season.

He’s missed just four times this season, although three of those were between Jan. 11-16 when he missed one in each game in wins over Atlanta, Miami and Memphis.

That miss against Atlanta snapped a streak of 22 straight games — Nov. 21 to Jan. 11 — of perfection from the free-throw line.

Normally, numbers like that would get you a cool nickname or something.

Fortunately, “The President” doesn’t need one.