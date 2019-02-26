There have been many great players to don a Marquette uniform.

Markus Howard, all 5-foot-11 of him, could well stand head and shoulders atop all of them. At least, in terms of scoring.

The junior guard recently became the sixth player top 1,700 points in Marquette history and quickly shot up to No. 3 on the Golden Eagles’ all-time list.

Howard is just 199 points behind Jerel McNeal, who has the most points for Marquette. The Golden Eagles have four regular-season games remaining plus the Big East and NCAA tournaments. Howard is averaging 25.3 points per game this season, meaning he’d need to play in eight games — and continue that average — to displace McNeal at No. 1.

That’s not too far-fetched, especially if the Golden Eagles can keep moving on in the postseason tournaments.

Howard has scored at least 30 points on eight occasions this season and over his last nine games is averaging 27.0 points (averaging that amount over seven games would leave him 10 points shy of McNeal).

There seems little question that at the very least Howard will pass Lazar Hayward for second place, and that it will occur before the end of the regular season.

MARQUETTE ALL-TIME POINTS LEADERS

PLAYER YEARS POINTS PPG Jerel McNeal 2005-09 1,985 15.3 Lazar Hayward 2006-10 1,859 13.5 Markus Howard 2017- 1,786 19.4 George Thompson 1966-69 1,733 20.4 Dominic James 2005-09 1,749 13.6 Butch Lee 1974-78 1,735 15.1

Entering Tuesday’s games, Howard is tied for fifth in the nation in points per game with Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow. Like Marrow, the others ahead of Howard come from mid-majors: Campbell’s Chris Clemons (30.1 ppg), Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman (26.6), Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis (26.3) and South Dakota State’s Mike Daum (25.8).

Seton Hall’s Myles Powell (21.9) is Howard’s closest competitor in the Big East.

Not many players have scored like Howard has in the Big East, no matter the iteration of the conference. Howard could become just the eighth Big East player to average at least 25 points per game over a single season.

PLAYER SCHOOL YEAR PPG Doug McDermott Creighton 2013-14 26.7 Dan Callandrillo Seton Hall 1981-82 25.8 Eric Murdock Providence 1990-91 25.6 Quincy Douby Rutgers 2005-06 25.4 Markus Howard Marquette 2018-19 25.3 Troy Bell BC 2002-03 25.2 Donyell Marshall UConn 1993-94 25.1 Allen Iverson Georgetown 1995-96 25.0

Howard also leads the Big East in 3-pointers (99; also ninth in the NCAA), 3-point field-goal percentage (43.6), free throws (173; seventh in NCAA) and free-throw percentage (91.5, third in NCAA).

Another record Howard could set is for made 3s, although it will take some work. He’s 26 behind Andrew Rowsey’s mark of 126 set last year.

But based on the way Howard has been playing, we wouldn’t count him out.