Even by his standards, Aaron Rodgers put on a show Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw for 429 yards and five touchdowns during a 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders, adding six rushing yards and another score on two carries.

He posted a perfect 158.3 passer rating, the first of his career. Rodgers, who entered Week 7 ranked 12th in passing yards and 16th in touchdown passes, is now top-five in both.

Rodgers reached another milestone in the win, becoming just the ninth quarterback to reach 350 career touchdown passes with his three-yard toss to Jimmy Graham in the third quarter. He finished the day at 351.

PLAYER TD Peyton Manning 539 Tom Brady 528 Drew Brees 522 Brett Favre 508 Dan Marino 420 Philip Rivers 385 Ben Roethlisberger 363 Eli Manning 362 Aaron Rodgers 351

It was just the fifth time Rodgers has thrown for five-plus touchdowns in a single game — he’s made it to six twice — while he came up just 51 passing yards short of his career high.

Only five quarterbacks have more games of five-plus touchdown passes.

PLAYER NO. REC Drew Brees 10 10-0 Peyton Manning 10 9-1 Tom Brady 7 7-0 Ben Roethlisberger 7 6-1 Dan Marino 6 4-2 George Blanda 5 3-2 Aaron Rodgers 5 5-0

*Includes playoffs.

Meanwhile, just six quarterbacks have more games of 400-plus passing yards. Rodgers, who posted his 10th such game Sunday, has done it twice this season, torching the Philadelphia Eagles for 422 yards in a Week 4 loss before orchestrating the Oakland win.

PLAYER NO. REC Drew Brees 19 9-10 Peyton Manning 17 13-4 Dan Marino 15 9-6 Ben Roethlisberger 13 4-9 Tom Brady 12 10-2 Philip Rivers 11 4-7 Aaron Rodgers 10 6-4

*Includes playoffs.

Rodgers should close the gap over the next few seasons. He threw for 400-plus yards three times last season, giving him five such performances in his last 23 games.

His legs remain a game-changer as well.

Rodgers scored his first rushing touchdown of the season Sunday, his first since rushing for two scores in Week 16 last season. He’s just the eighth quarterback ever to throw five-plus touchdown passes and rush for a score in the same game, and the first to do it since former Washington quarterback Mark Rypien in 1991.

PLAYER DATE TM OPP RES YDS Norm Van Brocklin 10/29/1950 Rams Lions W, 65-24 293 Norm Van Brocklin 9/28/1951 Rams Yanks W, 54-14 554 Charley Johnson 12/9/1962 Cardinals Cowboys W, 52-20 302 Frank Ryan 12/12/1964 Browns Giants W, 52-20 202 Roman Gabriel 12/12/1965 Rams Browns W, 42-7 323 Mark Malone 9/8/1985 Steelers Colts W, 45-3 287 Mark Rypien 11/10/1991 Redskins Falcons W, 56-17 442 Aaron Rodgers 10/20/2019 Packers Raiders W, 42-24 429

It took Rodgers, who turns 36 in December, three weeks to post his first 300-yard game of the season, but at this point, there’s little doubting that the veteran quarterback’s still got it.