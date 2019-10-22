StaTuesday: Packers’ Rodgers does it all vs. Raiders
Even by his standards, Aaron Rodgers put on a show Sunday.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw for 429 yards and five touchdowns during a 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders, adding six rushing yards and another score on two carries.
He posted a perfect 158.3 passer rating, the first of his career. Rodgers, who entered Week 7 ranked 12th in passing yards and 16th in touchdown passes, is now top-five in both.
Rodgers reached another milestone in the win, becoming just the ninth quarterback to reach 350 career touchdown passes with his three-yard toss to Jimmy Graham in the third quarter. He finished the day at 351.
|PLAYER
|TD
|Peyton Manning
|539
|Tom Brady
|528
|Drew Brees
|522
|Brett Favre
|508
|Dan Marino
|420
|Philip Rivers
|385
|Ben Roethlisberger
|363
|Eli Manning
|362
|Aaron Rodgers
|351
It was just the fifth time Rodgers has thrown for five-plus touchdowns in a single game — he’s made it to six twice — while he came up just 51 passing yards short of his career high.
Only five quarterbacks have more games of five-plus touchdown passes.
|PLAYER
|NO.
|REC
|Drew Brees
|10
|10-0
|Peyton Manning
|10
|9-1
|Tom Brady
|7
|7-0
|Ben Roethlisberger
|7
|6-1
|Dan Marino
|6
|4-2
|George Blanda
|5
|3-2
|Aaron Rodgers
|5
|5-0
*Includes playoffs.
Meanwhile, just six quarterbacks have more games of 400-plus passing yards. Rodgers, who posted his 10th such game Sunday, has done it twice this season, torching the Philadelphia Eagles for 422 yards in a Week 4 loss before orchestrating the Oakland win.
|PLAYER
|NO.
|REC
|Drew Brees
|19
|9-10
|Peyton Manning
|17
|13-4
|Dan Marino
|15
|9-6
|Ben Roethlisberger
|13
|4-9
|Tom Brady
|12
|10-2
|Philip Rivers
|11
|4-7
|Aaron Rodgers
|10
|6-4
*Includes playoffs.
Rodgers should close the gap over the next few seasons. He threw for 400-plus yards three times last season, giving him five such performances in his last 23 games.
His legs remain a game-changer as well.
Rodgers scored his first rushing touchdown of the season Sunday, his first since rushing for two scores in Week 16 last season. He’s just the eighth quarterback ever to throw five-plus touchdown passes and rush for a score in the same game, and the first to do it since former Washington quarterback Mark Rypien in 1991.
|PLAYER
|DATE
|TM
|OPP
|RES
|YDS
|Norm Van Brocklin
|10/29/1950
|Rams
|Lions
|W, 65-24
|293
|Norm Van Brocklin
|9/28/1951
|Rams
|Yanks
|W, 54-14
|554
|Charley Johnson
|12/9/1962
|Cardinals
|Cowboys
|W, 52-20
|302
|Frank Ryan
|12/12/1964
|Browns
|Giants
|W, 52-20
|202
|Roman Gabriel
|12/12/1965
|Rams
|Browns
|W, 42-7
|323
|Mark Malone
|9/8/1985
|Steelers
|Colts
|W, 45-3
|287
|Mark Rypien
|11/10/1991
|Redskins
|Falcons
|W, 56-17
|442
|Aaron Rodgers
|10/20/2019
|Packers
|Raiders
|W, 42-24
|429
It took Rodgers, who turns 36 in December, three weeks to post his first 300-yard game of the season, but at this point, there’s little doubting that the veteran quarterback’s still got it.
