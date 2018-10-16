StaTuesday: Latest passing milestone for Packers’ Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had another tremendous game in Monday night’s win over San Francisco. It was also historical.

Rodgers threw for 425 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The previous week at Detroit, Rodgers had 442 passing yards, three TDs and no INTs.

He’s the first player in NFL history to have back-to-back games with 400+ yards and no interceptions.

This was Rodgers’ fourth such game in his career, but his first since Sept. 15, 2013 in a 38-20 win vs. Washington. He also did it Dec. 26, 2010 in a 45-17 victory over the New York Giants.

In between his game in 2013 and the one at Detroit, there were 29 other instances of quarterbacks throwing for 400 yards with no picks. In NFL history there have been only 92 such games in the regular season — 25 of which have come in the last five seasons and nine of those are from the first six weeks of this season (yes, the NFL is officially pass-happy). There have been six such games in the playoffs, five of which have occurred this century and four since 2011. Interestingly, teams are 3-3 in those six games.

Rodgers’ four games with 400+ yards and no interceptions ties him for fifth place among quarterbacks who have accomplished the feat.

Drew Brees has 10 such regular-season games, all with New Orleans, plus two more in the playoffs (the Saints are 6-6 in those contests).

Peyton Manning is next with six (plus one in the playoffs; his teams were 6-1). New England‘s Tom Brady and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger both have five. The Patriots are 5-0 in those regular-season games but lost the only time Brady did it in the postseason, this past Super Bowl. The Steelers are 3-2 in Roethlisberger’s 400+-yard, zero-interception games.

The Chargers‘ Philip Rivers is tied with Rodgers with four such games, but has only one since the 2016 season (it coming last year).

There certainly could be more in the offing for Rodgers as he piles up the pass attempts. In Green Bay’s first six games, Rodgers has thrown the ball 30, 42, 44, 40, 52 and 46 times. And he’s only thrown one interception thus far.

Rodgers is also gaining trust in his young receiving corps. He completed passes to eight different players and targeted a ninth against the 49ers.

Three different Packers — Davante Adams (132), Jimmy Graham (104) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (103) — went over 100 yards receiving.

This is believed to be the 20th time in NFL history a team has had a trio of 100-yard receivers — the Rams did it earlier this year as well — and the second time in Packers history.

Almost 28 years ago to the day — Oct. 12, 1980 — running back Eddie Lee Ivery (128), tight end Paul Coffman (109) and wide receiver Aundra Thompson (102) each eclipsed the 100-yard mark in a 14-14 tie at Tampa Bay. Lynn Dickey threw for 418 yards in that game, but was intercepted twice, including a pick-six.