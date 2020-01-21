StaTuesday: Where Rodgers, Adams rank in Packers playoff history

The Green Bay Packers’ appearance in the NFC championship game will go in the record books.

Unfortunately, no, it didn’t result in a Super Bowl appearance. But quarterback Aaron Rodgers reached a notable milestone during the ugly 37-20 loss to San Francisco.

With an eight-yard strike to tight end Jace Sternberger in the fourth quarter, Rodgers recorded his 40th career postseason touchdown pass. That officially surpassed Brett Favre for the franchise lead.

Favre, who appeared in 22 playoff games with Green Bay from 1993-2007, threw for 39.

Bart Starr and Lynn Dickey are the only other two Packers quarterbacks to toss a playoff touchdown.

PLAYER GAMES TD INT YARDS RATE Aaron Rodgers 19 40 12 5,027 100.0 Brett Favre 22 39 28 5,311 85.2 Bart Starr 10 15 3 1,753 104.8 Lynn Dickey 2 5 3 592 101.8

So, where does Rodgers rank among the NFL greats?

The leader in the clubhouse is Tom Brady, the winner of six Super Bowl rings, who has hurled a record 73 postseason scores. Joe Montana is next with 45, followed by Favre with 44 (he chucked five touchdown passes during his playoff run with Minnesota in 2009).

Rodgers is tied for fourth with Peyton Manning.

When his career is all said and done, Rodgers could very well retire as the NFL’s all-time runner-up in postseason scores. Another deep playoff run would help his chances, of course.

PLAYER GAMES TD INT YARDS RATE Tom Brady 41 73 35 11,388 89.8 Joe Montana 23 45 21 5,772 95.6 Brett Favre 24 44 30 5,855 86.3 Peyton Manning 27 40 25 7,339 87.4 Aaron Rodgers 19 40 12 5,027 100.0 Drew Brees 16 34 12 4,967 99.6 Dan Marino 18 32 24 4,510 77.1 Kurt Warner 13 31 14 3,952 102.8

These last two lists made us curious to where other active Packers players rank in franchise history.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, who has played in all of eight postseason games, surprisingly ranks second with 687 receiving yards. He’s also one of three Packers receivers to tally 6+ touchdown catches, joining Greg Jennings and the all-time leader Antonio Freeman.

Although he didn’t rack quite as many yards or touchdown grabs, Jordy Nelson is atop the list for receptions with 54.

PLAYER GAMES REC YARDS TD Antonio Freeman 14 47 748 10 Davante Adams 8 45 687 6 Donald Driver 15 49 675 3 Greg Jennings 10 50 673 6 Jordy Nelson 13 54 668 5 Robert Brooks 11 45 651 4 Randall Cobb 11 47 596 5 Carroll Dale 8 29 534 3

Finally, the kicker.

Although Mason Crosby didn’t attempt a field goal in Green Bay’s pair of playoff games this season, he still ranks fifth in NFL history with 26 field goals made.

Adam Vinatieri has nailed the most field goals at 56, followed by David Akers (39), Stephen Gostkowski (39), Gary Anderson (32) and Crosby.

Ryan Longwell, who played for the Packers from 1997-2005, slots in at 21st with 17 career postseason makes.

Crosby has only missed three field-goal attempts (26 of 29) for an 89.7% career percentage, which is the third-best clip among kickers with 25+ playoff tries. Crosby trails just Stephen Hauschka (96%; 24 of 25) and John Kasay (92%; 23 of 25).