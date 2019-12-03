Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers turned 36 on Monday. He certainly isn’t playing like one of the NFL’s old-timers.

Father Time has a way of catching up with everyone, including quarterbacks.

The play of Tom Brady (42) and Philip Rivers (38 on Dec. 8) have fallen off in 2019. Eli Manning (38) in particular has struggled since turning 35. John Elway, Dan Marino, Roger Staubach … age catches up with all of them.

There are, of course, exceptions.

Brady has played well up until this year and Rivers had a strong 2018. Drew Brees just keeps on going … as does Rodgers.

Already the NFL’s all-time leader in passer rating (103.1), Rodgers has increased his completion percentage (64.4%) compared to last year (62.3%) and his adjusted average yards per attempt (8.3) is his highest since 2014.

Rodgers threw four touchdowns this past Sunday in Green Bay’s win over the New York Giants, his second game with 4+ passing TDs this season. It’s just the 15th time a QB 36 years or older (as defined by age on Dec. 31) had multiple 4+ TD games in a season this century (and only nine quarterbacks overall have accomplished it).

Through 12 games, Rodgers’ passer rating is 102.4, good for ninth in the NFL. But among QBs 35 and older, it would be the 12th-highest rating of all-time (minimum 300 pass attempts).

In fact, only 16 previous times has a quarterback 35 or older had a passer rating of 100 or better and only eight quarterbacks have done it – Brady (3), Drew Brees (4; he’s 60 attempts short of doing it again), Brett Favre (1), Peyton Manning (3), Carson Palmer (1), Rivers (1), Y.A. Tittle (1) and Steve Young (2).

QUARTERBACKS 35+ YEARS OLD, 100+ PASSER RATING

PLAYER AGE YEAR TEAM RATING Drew Brees 39 2018 Saints 115.7 Peyton Manning 37 2013 Broncos 115.1 Tom Brady 39 2016 Patriots 112.2 Brett Favre 40 2009 Vikings 107.2 Peyton Manning 36 2012 Broncos 105.8 Philip Rivers 37 2018 Chargers 105.5 Y.A. Tittle 37 1963 Giants 104.8 Steve Young 36 1997 49ers 104.7 Carson Palmer 36 2015 Cardinals 104.6 Drew Brees 38 2017 Saints 103.9 Tom Brady 40 2017 Patriots 102.8 Aaron Rodgers 36 2019 Packers 102.4 Tom Brady 38 2015 Patriots 102.2 Drew Brees 37 2016 Saints 101.7 Peyton Manning 38 2014 Broncos 101.5 Steve Young 37 1998 49ers 101.1 Drew Brees 36 2015 Saints 101.0

By the way, of that group, only Brady in 2016 (0.46%) has a lower interception rate that Rodgers’ this season (0.48%).

While interceptions might be rare, Rodgers continues to do everything else. He’s needs just two passing touchdowns to tie Eli Manning for eight place and three to tie and four to pass Ben Roethlisberger for seventh place on the NFL’s all-time list.

Also, next year Rodgers should become the 11th QB to amass 50,000 career passing yards (he’s at 46,009).

Father Time will slow down Rodgers eventually – no one wins that battle – but that moment doesn’t appear to be coming any day soon.