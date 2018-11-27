StaTuesday: Badgers targets, penalties and plus-territory punts in 2018
Wisconsin‘s 2018 season obviously did not go as planned.
In the offseason, two of the receivers thought to be a key part of the Badgers were Quintez Cephus and Zander Neuville. Cephus missed the entire season due to a suspension and Neuville was injured early and played only a handful of snaps.
A.J. Taylor emerged as the No. 1 receiver — at least when Alex Hornibrook was at quarterback. Taylor was third among targets when Jack Coan was under center, with Danny Davis the leader and tight end Jake Ferguson second.
Davis ended up with the most targets on Wisconsin — although that was augmented by his 13 targets in the regular-season finale against Minnesota. No other Badgers player had double-digit targets in a game; Taylor had nine in the season opener vs. Western Kentucky.
We have all the season targets in chart form, but below that we also list every penalty committed by the Badgers (who averaged 6.1 per game; the previous high, including postseason games, since 2008 is 5.8 per game in 2015. In that span, they averaged 5+ per game 3 other times — 5.4 in 2017, 5.3 in 2009 and 5.3 in 2008.)
Finally, at the end of the story we list all the punts from plus-territory Wisconsin had in the regular season, with the end result for the opposing team and the Badgers’ next drive.
An explanation of the target chart:
— Targeted includes interceptions and plays lost due to penalty
— Drops can be subjective, but mainly for road games as Wisconsin does list dropped passes in its play-by-play sheets.
— Lost/Pen means a catch was nullified due to an offensive penalty.
— Inc/Pen means a pass was incomplete (or intercepted) but there was a penalty on the play (often defensive pass interference).
For those curious, Danny Vanden Boom had one target to Taj Mustapha.
ALEX HORNIBROOK TARGETS
|PLAYER
|TARGETED
|CATCHES
|DROPS
|INT
|LOST/PEN
|INC/PEN
|Benzschawel
|1
|Cruickshank
|2
|1
|Davis
|43
|26
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Deal
|2
|2
|Dunn
|2
|1
|Ferguson
|41
|27
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Groshek
|18
|14
|1
|Ingold
|3
|3
|Krumholz
|1
|1
|Neuville
|1
|1
|Penniston
|5
|2
|1
|Pryor
|28
|14
|1
|Taylor, A.J.
|50
|23
|6
|4
|Taylor, J.
|13
|7
|2
|1
|Thrown away
|2
|Unknown
|1
|1
|TOTALS
|213
|122
|12
|11
|4
|4
JACK COAN TARGETS
|PLAYER
|TARGETED
|CATCHES
|DROPS
|INT
|LOST/PEN
|INC/PEN
|Cruickshank
|2
|Davis
|20
|14
|Ferguson
|16
|7
|1
|Groshek
|10
|9
|Ingold
|4
|2
|1
|Krumholz
|1
|Penniston
|2
|1
|Pryor
|10
|8
|Taylor, A.J.
|11
|7
|1
|Taylor, J.
|2
|1
|1
|Thrown away
|3
|Unknown
|1
|1
|TOTALS
|82
|50
|1
|2
|0
|1
Wisconsin had 21 holding penalties this season, which was its highest infraction. There were 14 false starts, 11 personal fouls, 10 pass interferences and nine offsides.
In the chart below, note that D means declined. Also, the unit (offense, defense, special teams) on the field during the time the penalty occurred is noted.
|PLAYER
|GAME
|PENALTY
|YARDS
|TEAM
|Baun
|Nebraska
|offsides
|5
|def
|Baun
|Penn State
|personal foul
|15
|def
|Benzschawel, B.
|Penn State
|false start
|5
|off
|Benzschawel, B.
|Penn State
|false start
|5
|off
|Benzschawel, B.
|Purdue
|false start
|5
|off
|Biadasz
|W. Kentucky
|false start
|5
|off
|Biadasz
|Minnesota
|holding
|10
|off
|Biadasz
|Nebraska
|holding
|10
|off
|Biadasz
|Penn State
|illegal snap
|5
|off
|Bruss
|Purdue
|false start
|5
|off
|Burton
|Nebraska
|holding
|10
|def
|Burton
|W. Kentucky
|pass interference
|15
|def
|Chenal
|Northwestern
|holding
|9
|st
|Cone
|Purdue
|unsportsmanlike conduct
|10
|def
|Connelly
|Rutgers
|offsides
|0
|def
|Connelly
|Illinois
|personal foul
|15
|def
|Connelly
|Michigan
|personal foul
|15
|st
|Connelly
|Nebraska
|personal foul
|15
|def
|Davis
|Michigan
|false start
|5
|off
|Deiter
|Illinois
|false start
|5
|off
|Deiter
|Purdue
|false start
|5
|off
|Deiter
|BYU
|holding
|10
|off
|Deiter
|Illinois
|holding
|10
|off
|Deiter
|Illinois
|holding
|10
|off
|Deiter
|Purdue
|holding
|10
|off
|Dietzen
|Purdue
|false start
|5
|off
|Dietzen
|Rutgers
|false start
|5
|off
|Dietzen
|Northwestern
|personal foul
|15
|off
|Edwards, D.
|Penn State
|false start
|5
|off
|Edwards, D.
|BYU
|holding
|10
|off
|Edwards, D.
|New Mexico
|holding
|10
|off
|Edwards, D.
|W. Kentucky
|offsides
|5
|off
|Griffin
|W. Kentucky
|offsides
|5
|st
|Groshek
|Rutgers
|holding
|D
|off
|Hicks
|Northwestern
|offsides
|D
|def
|Hicks
|BYU
|pass interference
|3
|def
|Hicks
|Northwestern
|pass interference
|5
|def
|Hicks
|Purdue
|pass interference
|15
|def
|Hornibrook
|Minnesota
|illegal forward pass
|5
|off
|Hornibrook
|BYU
|intentional grounding
|0
|off
|Lloyd
|W. Kentucky
|personal foul
|15
|off
|Lyles
|BYU
|offsides
|5
|def
|Lyles
|Nebraska
|personal foul
|offset
|def
|Maskalunas
|New Mexico
|holding
|10
|st
|Maskalunas
|Purdue
|holding
|10
|st
|Mustapha
|New Mexico
|holding
|10
|st
|Nelson
|Penn State
|pass interference
|offset
|def
|Nelson
|Nebraska
|personal foul
|offset
|def
|Orr
|Minnesota
|offsides
|5
|st
|Orr
|W. Kentucky
|personal foul
|15
|def
|Penniston
|BYU
|false start
|5
|off
|Penniston
|Purdue
|false start
|5
|off
|Penniston
|Nebraska
|holding
|10
|off
|Pryor
|Rutgers
|false start
|5
|off
|Sanborn
|Minnesota
|holding
|10
|st
|Sanborn
|Northwestern
|ruoghing the kicker
|15
|st
|Stokke
|Northwestern
|illegal block
|10
|st
|Taylor, AJ
|Minnesota
|holding
|10
|off
|Taylor, J.
|Illinois
|personal foul
|offset
|off
|Team
|W. Kentucky
|delay of game
|5
|off
|Unknown
|Northwestern
|offsides
|D
|st
|Unknown
|W. Kentucky
|offsides
|5
|st
|Unknown
|Illinois
|personal foul
|offset
|st
|Van Ginkel
|Purdue
|facemask
|15
|def
|Wildgoose
|Illinois
|holding
|10
|def
|Wildgoose
|Michigan
|holding
|10
|def
|Wildgoose
|New Mexico
|holding
|10
|def
|Wildgoose
|Purdue
|holding
|10
|def
|Wildgoose
|Minnesota
|pass interference
|14
|def
|Wildgoose
|Penn State
|pass interference
|15
|def
|Wildgoose
|Purdue
|pass interference
|15
|def
|Wildgoose
|Rutgers
|pass interference
|9
|def
|Williams
|Purdue
|pass interference
|15
|def
The Badgers had 19 punts within the opponent’s territory — i.e., plus-territory. This does not include punts from Wisconsin’s own 45 to the 50, which there were some as well. This is the first year I’ve tracked plus-territory punts, but 19 still feels like a lot.
PLUS-TERRITORY PUNTS
|OPP
|Q
|YD LINE
|TO GO
|PUNT
|OPP ENSUING DRIVE
|UW NEXT DRIVE
|WKU
|1
|41
|12
|33
|3&out, punt to WKU47
|TD
|WKU
|2
|44
|7
|34
|3&out, punt to 50 + 15 WKU penalty
|FG
|BYU
|2
|46
|6
|26
|52 FGA missed
|TD
|Iowa
|1
|44
|4
|29
|Drive stalled at UW5
|TD
|Iowa
|2
|46
|2
|35
|FG
|n/a
|Iowa
|3
|47
|17
|37
|punt fumbled, UW recovered
|n/a
|Iowa
|4
|44
|3
|32
|3&out, punt to UW44
|3&out
|Iowa
|4
|49
|3
|34
|drive to IA47, punt to UW7
|TD
|Neb
|1
|35
|8
|35 TB
|3&out, punt to 50
|FG
|Neb
|4
|44
|2
|44 TB
|Game
|n/a
|Mich
|1
|43
|10
|29
|TD
|n/a
|Mich
|3
|42
|2
|42 TB
|FG
|n/a
|Ill
|2
|42
|8
|42 TB
|Interception
|27 FGA missed
|Ill
|4
|46
|5
|43
|Drive to 19, punt to UW39
|Game
|NW
|1
|46
|2
|31
|Interception
|TD
|Rut
|2
|42
|9
|34
|Drive to 28, punt to UW32
|Interception
|Rut
|2
|36
|5
|28
|Drive to UW44, punt to UW1
|Half
|Pur
|2
|43
|7
|35
|Drive to 49, punt to UW19
|Punt
|Min
|2
|44
|8
|39
|3&out, punt to UW46 + 15 Min penalty
|Interception
