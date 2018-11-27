StaTuesday: Badgers targets, penalties and plus-territory punts in 2018

Wisconsin‘s 2018 season obviously did not go as planned.

In the offseason, two of the receivers thought to be a key part of the Badgers were Quintez Cephus and Zander Neuville. Cephus missed the entire season due to a suspension and Neuville was injured early and played only a handful of snaps.

A.J. Taylor emerged as the No. 1 receiver — at least when Alex Hornibrook was at quarterback. Taylor was third among targets when Jack Coan was under center, with Danny Davis the leader and tight end Jake Ferguson second.

Davis ended up with the most targets on Wisconsin — although that was augmented by his 13 targets in the regular-season finale against Minnesota. No other Badgers player had double-digit targets in a game; Taylor had nine in the season opener vs. Western Kentucky.

We have all the season targets in chart form, but below that we also list every penalty committed by the Badgers (who averaged 6.1 per game; the previous high, including postseason games, since 2008 is 5.8 per game in 2015. In that span, they averaged 5+ per game 3 other times — 5.4 in 2017, 5.3 in 2009 and 5.3 in 2008.)

Finally, at the end of the story we list all the punts from plus-territory Wisconsin had in the regular season, with the end result for the opposing team and the Badgers’ next drive.

An explanation of the target chart:

— Targeted includes interceptions and plays lost due to penalty

— Drops can be subjective, but mainly for road games as Wisconsin does list dropped passes in its play-by-play sheets.

— Lost/Pen means a catch was nullified due to an offensive penalty.

— Inc/Pen means a pass was incomplete (or intercepted) but there was a penalty on the play (often defensive pass interference).

For those curious, Danny Vanden Boom had one target to Taj Mustapha.

ALEX HORNIBROOK TARGETS

PLAYER TARGETED CATCHES DROPS INT LOST/PEN INC/PEN Benzschawel 1 Cruickshank 2 1 Davis 43 26 2 1 1 3 Deal 2 2 Dunn 2 1 Ferguson 41 27 2 2 2 1 Groshek 18 14 1 Ingold 3 3 Krumholz 1 1 Neuville 1 1 Penniston 5 2 1 Pryor 28 14 1 Taylor, A.J. 50 23 6 4 Taylor, J. 13 7 2 1 Thrown away 2 Unknown 1 1 TOTALS 213 122 12 11 4 4

JACK COAN TARGETS

PLAYER TARGETED CATCHES DROPS INT LOST/PEN INC/PEN Cruickshank 2 Davis 20 14 Ferguson 16 7 1 Groshek 10 9 Ingold 4 2 1 Krumholz 1 Penniston 2 1 Pryor 10 8 Taylor, A.J. 11 7 1 Taylor, J. 2 1 1 Thrown away 3 Unknown 1 1 TOTALS 82 50 1 2 0 1

Wisconsin had 21 holding penalties this season, which was its highest infraction. There were 14 false starts, 11 personal fouls, 10 pass interferences and nine offsides.

In the chart below, note that D means declined. Also, the unit (offense, defense, special teams) on the field during the time the penalty occurred is noted.

PLAYER GAME PENALTY YARDS TEAM Baun Nebraska offsides 5 def Baun Penn State personal foul 15 def Benzschawel, B. Penn State false start 5 off Benzschawel, B. Penn State false start 5 off Benzschawel, B. Purdue false start 5 off Biadasz W. Kentucky false start 5 off Biadasz Minnesota holding 10 off Biadasz Nebraska holding 10 off Biadasz Penn State illegal snap 5 off Bruss Purdue false start 5 off Burton Nebraska holding 10 def Burton W. Kentucky pass interference 15 def Chenal Northwestern holding 9 st Cone Purdue unsportsmanlike conduct 10 def Connelly Rutgers offsides 0 def Connelly Illinois personal foul 15 def Connelly Michigan personal foul 15 st Connelly Nebraska personal foul 15 def Davis Michigan false start 5 off Deiter Illinois false start 5 off Deiter Purdue false start 5 off Deiter BYU holding 10 off Deiter Illinois holding 10 off Deiter Illinois holding 10 off Deiter Purdue holding 10 off Dietzen Purdue false start 5 off Dietzen Rutgers false start 5 off Dietzen Northwestern personal foul 15 off Edwards, D. Penn State false start 5 off Edwards, D. BYU holding 10 off Edwards, D. New Mexico holding 10 off Edwards, D. W. Kentucky offsides 5 off Griffin W. Kentucky offsides 5 st Groshek Rutgers holding D off Hicks Northwestern offsides D def Hicks BYU pass interference 3 def Hicks Northwestern pass interference 5 def Hicks Purdue pass interference 15 def Hornibrook Minnesota illegal forward pass 5 off Hornibrook BYU intentional grounding 0 off Lloyd W. Kentucky personal foul 15 off Lyles BYU offsides 5 def Lyles Nebraska personal foul offset def Maskalunas New Mexico holding 10 st Maskalunas Purdue holding 10 st Mustapha New Mexico holding 10 st Nelson Penn State pass interference offset def Nelson Nebraska personal foul offset def Orr Minnesota offsides 5 st Orr W. Kentucky personal foul 15 def Penniston BYU false start 5 off Penniston Purdue false start 5 off Penniston Nebraska holding 10 off Pryor Rutgers false start 5 off Sanborn Minnesota holding 10 st Sanborn Northwestern ruoghing the kicker 15 st Stokke Northwestern illegal block 10 st Taylor, AJ Minnesota holding 10 off Taylor, J. Illinois personal foul offset off Team W. Kentucky delay of game 5 off Unknown Northwestern offsides D st Unknown W. Kentucky offsides 5 st Unknown Illinois personal foul offset st Van Ginkel Purdue facemask 15 def Wildgoose Illinois holding 10 def Wildgoose Michigan holding 10 def Wildgoose New Mexico holding 10 def Wildgoose Purdue holding 10 def Wildgoose Minnesota pass interference 14 def Wildgoose Penn State pass interference 15 def Wildgoose Purdue pass interference 15 def Wildgoose Rutgers pass interference 9 def Williams Purdue pass interference 15 def

The Badgers had 19 punts within the opponent’s territory — i.e., plus-territory. This does not include punts from Wisconsin’s own 45 to the 50, which there were some as well. This is the first year I’ve tracked plus-territory punts, but 19 still feels like a lot.

PLUS-TERRITORY PUNTS

OPP Q YD LINE TO GO PUNT OPP ENSUING DRIVE UW NEXT DRIVE WKU 1 41 12 33 3&out, punt to WKU47 TD WKU 2 44 7 34 3&out, punt to 50 + 15 WKU penalty FG BYU 2 46 6 26 52 FGA missed TD Iowa 1 44 4 29 Drive stalled at UW5 TD Iowa 2 46 2 35 FG n/a Iowa 3 47 17 37 punt fumbled, UW recovered n/a Iowa 4 44 3 32 3&out, punt to UW44 3&out Iowa 4 49 3 34 drive to IA47, punt to UW7 TD Neb 1 35 8 35 TB 3&out, punt to 50 FG Neb 4 44 2 44 TB Game n/a Mich 1 43 10 29 TD n/a Mich 3 42 2 42 TB FG n/a Ill 2 42 8 42 TB Interception 27 FGA missed Ill 4 46 5 43 Drive to 19, punt to UW39 Game NW 1 46 2 31 Interception TD Rut 2 42 9 34 Drive to 28, punt to UW32 Interception Rut 2 36 5 28 Drive to UW44, punt to UW1 Half Pur 2 43 7 35 Drive to 49, punt to UW19 Punt Min 2 44 8 39 3&out, punt to UW46 + 15 Min penalty Interception

