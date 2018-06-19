When Ryan Braun stole second base against Philadelphia on June 16 he joined some very exclusive MLB company.

It marked the 200th steal of Braun’s career, making him the 357th major leaguer to reach that milestone. And, no, that isn’t exclusive company.

But Braun also had 310 home runs — reaching the 300 plateau last season. And of all the players who have appeared in MLB — over 19,000 — just 25 have hit 300 home runs and stolen 200 bases.

PLAYER YEARS GAMES HR SB Barry Bonds 1986-2007 2986 762 514 Hank Aaron 1954-76 3298 755 240 Alex Rodriguez 1994-2016 2784 696 329 Willie Mays 1951-73 2992 660 338 Sammy Sosa 1989-2007 2354 609 234 Frank Robinson 1956-76 2808 586 204 Reggie Jackson 1967-87 2820 563 228 Gary Sheffield 1988-2009 2576 509 253 Dave Winfield 1973-95 2973 465 223 Jose Canseco 1985-2001 1887 462 200 Jeff Bagwell 1991-2005 2150 449 202 Andre Dawson 1976-1996 2627 438 314 Carlos Beltran 1998-2017 2586 435 312 Alfonso Soriano 1999-2014 1975 412 389 Joe Carter 1983-98 2189 396 231 Larry Walker 1989-2005 1988 383 230 Don Baylor 1970-88 2292 338 285 Darryl Strawberry 1983-99 1583 335 221 Bobby Bonds 1968-81 1849 332 461 Ron Gant 1987-2003 1832 321 243 George Brett 1973-93 2707 317 201 Ryan Braun 2007-active 1514 310 200 Reggie Sanders 1991-2007 1777 305 304 Steve Finley 1989-2007 2583 304 320

Braun has been pretty consistent in his career. In any season in which he played at least 100 games he’s had double-digit home runs and stolen bases 10 times.

He’s just two homers and three steals this season from making it 11. With more than half the season remaining, hitting those targets is hardly a stretch. If Braun does reach 10+ homers and 10+ steals once again in 2018, he’ll join 20 other players who have accomplished that in 11 MLB seasons.

PLAYER YEARS Barry Bonds 16 Derek Jeter 15 Alex Rodriguez 14 Reggie Sanders 14 Bobby Abreu 13 Andre Dawson 13 Paul Molitor 13 Joe Morgan 13 Garry Sheffield 13 Devon White 13 Johnny Damon 12 Rickey Henderson 12 Jimmy Rollins 12 Carlos Beltran 11 Bobby Bonds 11 Mike Cameron 11 Willie Davis 11 Ian Kinsler 11 Willie Mays 11 Larry Walker 11

Taking it one step further, in each of those 10 seasons Braun has hit at least 17 home runs. He’s one of 13 players to have 10 or more seasons of 17+ homers and 10+ steals.

If Braun can hit nine more home runs in 2018 plus get his three steals, he’d be just one of five players in MLB history to have at least 11 seasons of 17 HR and 10 SB.

PLAYER YEARS Barry Bonds 15 Alex Rodriguez 14 Andre Dawson 13 Willie Mays 11 Gary Sheffield 11 Bobby Abreu 10 Jeff Bagwell 10 Bobby Bonds 10 Ryan Braun 10 Reggie Jackson 10 Reggie Sanders 10 Larry Walker 10 Jimmy Wynn 10

Including one year when the franchise was the Seattle Pilots, there have been 99 times in Brewers history a player had 10 homers and 10 steals in a season and 54 with 17 HR and 10 SB. Besides Braun, Lorenzo Cain (8 HR, 15 SB), Jonathan Villar (6 HR, 10 SB) and Christian Yelich (9 HR, 8 SB) are 2018 Brewers who could join one or both of those clubs.

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns