StaTuesday: Brewers’ Braun joins rare 300 HR, 200 SB club

When Ryan Braun stole second base against Philadelphia on June 16 he joined some very exclusive MLB company.

It marked the 200th steal of Braun’s career, making him the 357th major leaguer to reach that milestone. And, no, that isn’t exclusive company.

But Braun also had 310 home runs — reaching the 300 plateau last season. And of all the players who have appeared in MLB — over 19,000 — just 25 have hit 300 home runs and stolen 200 bases.

PLAYER YEARS GAMES HR SB
Barry Bonds 1986-2007 2986 762 514
Hank Aaron 1954-76 3298 755 240
Alex Rodriguez 1994-2016 2784 696 329
Willie Mays 1951-73 2992 660 338
Sammy Sosa 1989-2007 2354 609 234
Frank Robinson 1956-76 2808 586 204
Reggie Jackson 1967-87 2820 563 228
Gary Sheffield 1988-2009 2576 509 253
Dave Winfield 1973-95 2973 465 223
Jose Canseco 1985-2001 1887 462 200
Jeff Bagwell 1991-2005 2150 449 202
Andre Dawson 1976-1996 2627 438 314
Carlos Beltran 1998-2017 2586 435 312
Alfonso Soriano 1999-2014 1975 412 389
Joe Carter 1983-98 2189 396 231
Larry Walker 1989-2005 1988 383 230
Don Baylor 1970-88 2292 338 285
Darryl Strawberry 1983-99 1583 335 221
Bobby Bonds 1968-81 1849 332 461
Ron Gant 1987-2003 1832 321 243
George Brett 1973-93 2707 317 201
Ryan Braun 2007-active 1514 310 200
Reggie Sanders 1991-2007 1777 305 304
Steve Finley 1989-2007 2583 304 320

Braun has been pretty consistent in his career. In any season in which he played at least 100 games he’s had double-digit home runs and stolen bases 10 times.

He’s just two homers and three steals this season from making it 11. With more than half the season remaining, hitting those targets is hardly a stretch. If Braun does reach 10+ homers and 10+ steals once again in 2018, he’ll join 20 other players who have accomplished that in 11 MLB seasons.

PLAYER YEARS
Barry Bonds 16
Derek Jeter 15
Alex Rodriguez 14
Reggie Sanders 14
Bobby Abreu 13
Andre Dawson 13
Paul Molitor 13
Joe Morgan 13
Garry Sheffield 13
Devon White 13
Johnny Damon 12
Rickey Henderson 12
Jimmy Rollins 12
Carlos Beltran 11
Bobby Bonds 11
Mike Cameron 11
Willie Davis 11
Ian Kinsler 11
Willie Mays 11
Larry Walker 11

Taking it one step further, in each of those 10 seasons Braun has hit at least 17 home runs. He’s one of 13 players to have 10 or more seasons of 17+ homers and 10+ steals.

If Braun can hit nine more home runs in 2018 plus get his three steals, he’d be just one of five players in MLB history to have at least 11 seasons of 17 HR and 10 SB.

PLAYER YEARS
Barry Bonds 15
Alex Rodriguez 14
Andre Dawson 13
Willie Mays 11
Gary Sheffield 11
Bobby Abreu 10
Jeff Bagwell 10
Bobby Bonds 10
Ryan Braun 10
Reggie Jackson 10
Reggie Sanders 10
Larry Walker 10
Jimmy Wynn 10

Including one year when the franchise was the Seattle Pilots, there have been 99 times in Brewers history a player had 10 homers and 10 steals in a season and 54 with 17 HR and 10 SB. Besides Braun, Lorenzo Cain (8 HR, 15 SB), Jonathan Villar (6 HR, 10 SB) and Christian Yelich (9 HR, 8 SB) are 2018 Brewers who could join one or both of those clubs.

