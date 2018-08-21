StaTuesday: Brewers’ Aguilar thriving with two strikes
Getting Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jesus Aguilar to two strikes isn’t exactly cause for celebration.
Miami Marlins pitcher Junichi Tazawa learned this back in April, when Aguilar turned a two-strike count into a 7-minute marathon, fouling off seven pitches and turning the 13th into a walk-off home run.
.@Brewers WIN! JESUS AGUILAR WALKS OFF THE MARLINS! pic.twitter.com/vq52APCXOV
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 22, 2018
It was Aguilar’s first home run of the season, and while it took him 17 games and 31 at-bats to get that first one, it turned out to be a sign of things to come.
Aguilar went on to hit .298/.373/.621 with 24 home runs in the first half, a stretch that earned him enough popular support (#WeBelieveInJesus) for a spot in the All-Star Game.
He’s hitting .283/.368/.576 with 29 home runs following a post-ASG slump, and has continued to excel in two-strike situations.
Aguilar has homered with a two-strike count 16 times season, third in the league behind New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez.
Aguilar is hitting .261/.331/.504 and 57 RBI in 234 such at-bats this season. That last figure is significant: It’s tops in the majors by a significant margin, and a Brewers record.
|Player
|G
|RBI
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Jesus Aguilar
|103
|57
|234
|25
|61
|9
|0
|16
|26
|106
|0.261
|0.331
|0.504
|0.835
|Nolan Arenado
|112
|39
|236
|32
|59
|12
|1
|13
|22
|91
|0.25
|0.315
|0.475
|0.79
|Nick Markakis
|116
|39
|228
|28
|60
|14
|1
|7
|25
|61
|0.263
|0.333
|0.425
|0.759
|Xander Bogaerts
|99
|39
|221
|22
|50
|20
|2
|6
|16
|76
|0.226
|0.286
|0.416
|0.703
|Giancarlo Stanton
|119
|38
|286
|31
|55
|11
|0
|17
|30
|160
|0.192
|0.269
|0.409
|0.678
|Rhys Hoskins
|109
|38
|260
|36
|55
|11
|0
|13
|27
|114
|0.212
|0.292
|0.404
|0.696
|Jose Ramirez
|112
|37
|236
|29
|58
|9
|2
|17
|39
|58
|0.246
|0.362
|0.517
|0.879
|J.D. Martinez
|116
|34
|252
|35
|49
|9
|0
|13
|24
|119
|0.194
|0.264
|0.385
|0.649
|Eddie Rosario
|118
|34
|259
|32
|58
|14
|2
|8
|5
|94
|0.224
|0.238
|0.386
|0.624
|Mike Moustakas
|113
|33
|203
|25
|38
|7
|0
|11
|14
|75
|0.187
|0.243
|0.384
|0.627
|Eugenio Suarez
|101
|33
|217
|23
|43
|6
|1
|10
|26
|106
|0.198
|0.289
|0.373
|0.662
|Mitch Haniger
|119
|32
|235
|22
|48
|11
|1
|4
|35
|116
|0.204
|0.313
|0.311
|0.624
|Freddie Freeman
|112
|31
|232
|36
|60
|13
|1
|9
|25
|98
|0.259
|0.337
|0.44
|0.777
|Rafael Devers
|94
|31
|205
|19
|39
|10
|0
|8
|14
|105
|0.19
|0.241
|0.356
|0.597
|Jose Martinez
|105
|31
|209
|14
|45
|12
|0
|4
|17
|69
|0.215
|0.274
|0.33
|0.604
The 28-year-old slugger is already just the second Brewers player to rack up 50 two-strike RBI in a single season, and he’s still going. Prince Fielder had 50 RBI in 294 such at-bats.
|Player
|Year
|G
|RBI
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Jesus Aguilar
|2018
|103
|57
|234
|25
|61
|9
|0
|16
|26
|106
|0.261
|0.331
|0.504
|0.835
|Prince Fielder
|2009
|149
|50
|294
|34
|58
|11
|0
|17
|29
|138
|0.197
|0.269
|0.408
|0.677
|Ryan Braun
|2008
|142
|49
|298
|41
|67
|15
|4
|18
|16
|129
|0.225
|0.263
|0.483
|0.747
|Prince Fielder
|2007
|148
|47
|282
|46
|58
|13
|1
|23
|30
|121
|0.206
|0.285
|0.504
|0.788
|Richie Sexson
|2003
|153
|47
|305
|33
|49
|11
|1
|14
|50
|151
|0.161
|0.285
|0.341
|0.626
|Richie Sexson
|2001
|148
|45
|314
|36
|60
|10
|0
|18
|32
|178
|0.191
|0.268
|0.395
|0.663
|John Jaha
|1996
|138
|45
|265
|40
|55
|10
|0
|11
|42
|114
|0.208
|0.317
|0.37
|0.687
|Ryan Braun
|2012
|145
|43
|297
|31
|74
|17
|2
|14
|24
|128
|0.249
|0.309
|0.461
|0.77
|Ryan Braun
|2009
|148
|42
|310
|42
|70
|17
|3
|11
|14
|121
|0.226
|0.275
|0.406
|0.681
|Casey McGehee
|2010
|143
|41
|274
|23
|69
|14
|1
|10
|22
|102
|0.252
|0.303
|0.42
|0.723
|Dave Nilsson
|1997
|134
|39
|245
|26
|54
|12
|0
|10
|16
|82
|0.22
|0.268
|0.392
|0.66
|Ryan Braun
|2010
|141
|39
|280
|33
|64
|16
|1
|6
|27
|105
|0.229
|0.297
|0.357
|0.654
|Bill Hall
|2006
|142
|38
|315
|41
|53
|15
|3
|15
|37
|162
|0.168
|0.255
|0.378
|0.633
|Jeromy Burnitz
|1998
|153
|37
|328
|37
|58
|14
|1
|13
|29
|158
|0.177
|0.246
|0.345
|0.59
|Prince Fielder
|2011
|144
|36
|257
|27
|64
|18
|0
|11
|35
|106
|0.249
|0.347
|0.447
|0.794
That’s good enough for eighth since 1908. Two more would get him into sixth, and just 13 more two-strike RBI would tie the single-season mark set by Manny Ramirez (then with Cleveland) in 1999.
|Player
|Year
|G
|RBI
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Manny Ramirez
|1999
|140
|70
|282
|40
|71
|13
|2
|21
|46
|131
|0.252
|0.363
|0.535
|0.899
|Todd Helton
|2000
|145
|66
|270
|48
|92
|24
|2
|13
|27
|61
|0.341
|0.397
|0.589
|0.986
|Ken Griffey Jr.
|1997
|139
|63
|269
|42
|63
|15
|0
|23
|23
|116
|0.234
|0.293
|0.546
|0.839
|Sammy Sosa
|2001
|153
|62
|295
|45
|72
|13
|3
|21
|38
|153
|0.244
|0.327
|0.522
|0.849
|Carlos Delgado
|2000
|154
|61
|287
|43
|79
|19
|0
|19
|47
|104
|0.275
|0.389
|0.54
|0.929
|Jason Giambi
|2000
|146
|58
|258
|33
|71
|10
|0
|16
|51
|96
|0.275
|0.398
|0.5
|0.898
|Albert Pujols
|2001
|149
|58
|313
|38
|84
|20
|2
|17
|26
|93
|0.268
|0.328
|0.508
|0.836
|Jesus Aguilar
|2018
|103
|57
|234
|25
|61
|9
|0
|16
|26
|106
|0.261
|0.331
|0.504
|0.835
|Ryan Howard
|2006
|149
|57
|328
|38
|79
|7
|0
|23
|41
|181
|0.241
|0.327
|0.473
|0.8
|Manny Ramirez
|1998
|144
|57
|296
|42
|71
|9
|2
|17
|34
|121
|0.24
|0.321
|0.456
|0.778
|Ken Griffey Jr.
|1998
|151
|56
|305
|39
|57
|13
|1
|20
|30
|121
|0.187
|0.266
|0.433
|0.699
|Jose Canseco
|1988
|150
|56
|306
|38
|79
|12
|0
|17
|35
|127
|0.258
|0.34
|0.464
|0.804
|Sammy Sosa
|2000
|150
|55
|325
|38
|72
|14
|1
|20
|47
|168
|0.222
|0.318
|0.455
|0.774
|Curtis Granderson
|2011
|152
|55
|354
|53
|68
|10
|2
|20
|54
|169
|0.192
|0.303
|0.401
|0.704
|Ryan Howard
|2007
|132
|55
|319
|41
|47
|9
|0
|20
|32
|199
|0.147
|0.228
|0.364
|0.592