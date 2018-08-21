Getting Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jesus Aguilar to two strikes isn’t exactly cause for celebration.

Miami Marlins pitcher Junichi Tazawa learned this back in April, when Aguilar turned a two-strike count into a 7-minute marathon, fouling off seven pitches and turning the 13th into a walk-off home run.

.@Brewers WIN! JESUS AGUILAR WALKS OFF THE MARLINS! pic.twitter.com/vq52APCXOV — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 22, 2018

It was Aguilar’s first home run of the season, and while it took him 17 games and 31 at-bats to get that first one, it turned out to be a sign of things to come.

Aguilar went on to hit .298/.373/.621 with 24 home runs in the first half, a stretch that earned him enough popular support (#WeBelieveInJesus) for a spot in the All-Star Game.

He’s hitting .283/.368/.576 with 29 home runs following a post-ASG slump, and has continued to excel in two-strike situations.

Aguilar has homered with a two-strike count 16 times season, third in the league behind New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez.

Aguilar is hitting .261/.331/.504 and 57 RBI in 234 such at-bats this season. That last figure is significant: It’s tops in the majors by a significant margin, and a Brewers record.

Player G RBI AB R H 2B 3B HR BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS Jesus Aguilar 103 57 234 25 61 9 0 16 26 106 0.261 0.331 0.504 0.835 Nolan Arenado 112 39 236 32 59 12 1 13 22 91 0.25 0.315 0.475 0.79 Nick Markakis 116 39 228 28 60 14 1 7 25 61 0.263 0.333 0.425 0.759 Xander Bogaerts 99 39 221 22 50 20 2 6 16 76 0.226 0.286 0.416 0.703 Giancarlo Stanton 119 38 286 31 55 11 0 17 30 160 0.192 0.269 0.409 0.678 Rhys Hoskins 109 38 260 36 55 11 0 13 27 114 0.212 0.292 0.404 0.696 Jose Ramirez 112 37 236 29 58 9 2 17 39 58 0.246 0.362 0.517 0.879 J.D. Martinez 116 34 252 35 49 9 0 13 24 119 0.194 0.264 0.385 0.649 Eddie Rosario 118 34 259 32 58 14 2 8 5 94 0.224 0.238 0.386 0.624 Mike Moustakas 113 33 203 25 38 7 0 11 14 75 0.187 0.243 0.384 0.627 Eugenio Suarez 101 33 217 23 43 6 1 10 26 106 0.198 0.289 0.373 0.662 Mitch Haniger 119 32 235 22 48 11 1 4 35 116 0.204 0.313 0.311 0.624 Freddie Freeman 112 31 232 36 60 13 1 9 25 98 0.259 0.337 0.44 0.777 Rafael Devers 94 31 205 19 39 10 0 8 14 105 0.19 0.241 0.356 0.597 Jose Martinez 105 31 209 14 45 12 0 4 17 69 0.215 0.274 0.33 0.604

The 28-year-old slugger is already just the second Brewers player to rack up 50 two-strike RBI in a single season, and he’s still going. Prince Fielder had 50 RBI in 294 such at-bats.

Player Year G RBI AB R H 2B 3B HR BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS Jesus Aguilar 2018 103 57 234 25 61 9 0 16 26 106 0.261 0.331 0.504 0.835 Prince Fielder 2009 149 50 294 34 58 11 0 17 29 138 0.197 0.269 0.408 0.677 Ryan Braun 2008 142 49 298 41 67 15 4 18 16 129 0.225 0.263 0.483 0.747 Prince Fielder 2007 148 47 282 46 58 13 1 23 30 121 0.206 0.285 0.504 0.788 Richie Sexson 2003 153 47 305 33 49 11 1 14 50 151 0.161 0.285 0.341 0.626 Richie Sexson 2001 148 45 314 36 60 10 0 18 32 178 0.191 0.268 0.395 0.663 John Jaha 1996 138 45 265 40 55 10 0 11 42 114 0.208 0.317 0.37 0.687 Ryan Braun 2012 145 43 297 31 74 17 2 14 24 128 0.249 0.309 0.461 0.77 Ryan Braun 2009 148 42 310 42 70 17 3 11 14 121 0.226 0.275 0.406 0.681 Casey McGehee 2010 143 41 274 23 69 14 1 10 22 102 0.252 0.303 0.42 0.723 Dave Nilsson 1997 134 39 245 26 54 12 0 10 16 82 0.22 0.268 0.392 0.66 Ryan Braun 2010 141 39 280 33 64 16 1 6 27 105 0.229 0.297 0.357 0.654 Bill Hall 2006 142 38 315 41 53 15 3 15 37 162 0.168 0.255 0.378 0.633 Jeromy Burnitz 1998 153 37 328 37 58 14 1 13 29 158 0.177 0.246 0.345 0.59 Prince Fielder 2011 144 36 257 27 64 18 0 11 35 106 0.249 0.347 0.447 0.794

That’s good enough for eighth since 1908. Two more would get him into sixth, and just 13 more two-strike RBI would tie the single-season mark set by Manny Ramirez (then with Cleveland) in 1999.