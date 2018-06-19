‘Spotlight: Remembering Davey Nelson’ to debut Saturday

FOX Sports Wisconsin will debut “Spotlight: Remembering Davey Nelson” on Saturday, June 23 at approximately 6:30 p.m., immediately after “Brewers Live,” which follows the Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals telecast.

The half hour special will look back on the life and career of Davey Nelson, celebrating the legacy he built around baseball and the platform he used to grow the game and champion charitable work around the world.

The special will feature stories from Davey himself on his childhood and most memorable moments in baseball. It will also include interviews from Mark Attanasio, Bob Uecker, Craig Counsell, and Bill Schroeder as they discuss Davey’s impact on them, the Brewers Organization and baseball in general.

“Spotlight: Remembering Davey Nelson” debuts in conjunction with the tribute the Brewers have planned in the ballpark that evening, including renaming the space occupied by FOX Sports Wisconsin’s set area to “Nelly’s Corner”.

