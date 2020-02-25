Split-squad report: Brewers destroy A’s, edge Angels 2-1

BREWERS 14, ATHLETICS 4

In Milwaukee’s second game of the day, the Brewers’ offense had no trouble against the Oakland Athletics. The Brewers got started with a six-run second inning that began with RBI doubles from Jace Peterson and Keon Broxton, followed by two-run homers from Lucas Erceg and Orlando Arcia.

After Marcus Semien drove in a run for the A’s in the third, Arcia hit a two-RBI ground-rule double and Justin Smoak hit a sacrifice fly to give the Brewers a 9-1 lead in the top of the fourth.

Milwaukee’s Cooper Hummel drove in two more runs with a two-RBI double in the eighth, followed by an RBI double from Chad McClanahan to make the score 12-1.

The Brewers finished out the scoring in the ninth on a fielder’s choice from Brice Turang and an RBI single from Joe Gray.

Starting pitcher Corbin Burnes got the win for the Brewers in one inning of work. He had one strikeout and one walk.

BREWERS 2, ANGELS 1

Chad Spanberger’s solo homer in the eighth inning tied the game at 1, and Milwaukee stole away a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on a walk-off walk.

Angels reliever Jake Thompson walked three straight hitters in the bottom of the ninth. Alexander Palma drew the game-winning walk for Milwaukee, which brought in Tuffy Gosewisch to score.

Brandon Woodruff made the start for Milwaukee and allowed one walk, no hits and no runs in his one inning of work.

Milwaukee resumes play Tuesday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners at 2 p.m.