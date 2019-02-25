Spangenberg, Erceg homer in Brewers’ 4-3 loss to Angels

Cory Spangenberg homered off the second pitch of the game, but the Milwaukee Brewers‘ offense was mostly quiet Monday in a 4-3 spring training loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Lucas Erceg also hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, then drove in Brice Turang with a double in the ninth to get the Brewers within one run.

Eric Thames, Brice Turang and Corey Ray also had hits for Milwaukee.

Zack Brown got the start for the Brewers, pitching a scoreless first inning.

The Angels got on the board in the third inning, when Jarrett Parker homered off Bubba Derby, and took the lead in the fifth, when Wilfredo Tovar homered and Julian Leon hit a double off Jon Olczak.