Source: Six Badgers football players test positive for COVID-19

Six Wisconsin Badgers football players have tested positive for the coronavirus, a source told FOXSportsWisconsin.com.

The identities of the players are not known.

An email was sent to Wisconsin asking for confirmation.

On June 22, the school sent out a release saying “during our initial on campus screening of 117 student-athletes, two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.”

The release did not specify which sport(s) the athletes played but did indicate as students continue to arrive on campus there would be more testing and “we expect there will be some positive results.”