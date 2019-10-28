Packers Snap Counts: Darnell Savage returns from ankle injury

Darnell Savage was good to go Sunday after missing two games with an ankle injury.

Listed as questionable in the lead-up to the Green Bay Packers‘ 31-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the rookie safety was ultimately on the field for all 59 of the defense’s snaps.

He was one of five Packers defenders to play all 59 snaps, joining linebacker Blake Martinez (who was also questionable for Sunday’s game) and safety Adrian Amos, as well as cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King.

It’s the first time since Week 1 that the Packers have had five defensive players on the field for 100% of the snaps.

This isn’t new territory for Savage, who was on the field for all of the defense’s snaps in four straight games before playing just 19 snaps against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, exiting with that ankle injury.

The 21st overall pick in this year’s draft, Savage tied Martinez for the team lead with a career-high seven tackles against the Chiefs, and has 25 tackles with three passes defended and one forced fumble in six games this season.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Both Packers running backs came up big against the Chiefs, but Aaron Jones led the way, out-snapping Jamaal Williams 44-32.

— The Packers’ veteran tight ends saw the field plenty, with each playing more than 60% of the snaps. Marcedes Lewis out-snapped Jimmy Graham for the first time since Week 3.

— Second-year receiver Allen Lazard‘s playing time dropped slightly after he played 85% of the snaps in Week 7. He played 67% of the snaps against the Chiefs, finishing with five catches on five targets for 42 yards.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (69) % Jenkins 69 100% Turner 69 100% Linsley 69 100% Rodgers 69 100% Bakhtiari 66 96% Bulaga 56 81% Lazard 46 67% Jones 44 64% Allison 44 64% Lewis 43 62% Valdes-Scantling 43 62% Graham 42 61% Kumerow 35 51% Williams 32 46% Light 16 23% Vitale 14 20% Baylis 2 3%

DEFENSE