Six-run fourth inning propels Brewers over Dodgers 6-5

In baseball, it often only takes one great inning to win. That rule held true on Friday in Phoenix, as the Milwaukee Brewers got six runs in the fourth inning to get the 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The scoring started when Mark Mathias hit a three-RBI single, followed by Brock Holt hitting a single to bring home Mathias.

Keston Hiura next made his impression on the game with a two-run home run that got Milwaukee to six runs.

The Dodgers scored on a Cody Bellinger RBI double in the first inning and again in the fifth inning on a two-run homer from DJ Peters. Zach McKinstry made it a one-score game with a two-run home run in the ninth inning.

Milwaukee starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff pitched two innings and gave up four hits, one earned run and struck out two. Brewers reliever Corbin Burnes followed him up with two scoreless innings.

The Brewers will be back in action on Saturday when they play the Chicago Cubs on the road at 2:05 p.m.