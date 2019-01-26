Six-goal third period dooms Badgers in loss to Gophers
FOX Sports Wisconsin
Trailing 5-4 late in the third period, the Wisconsin Badgers allowed four goals in the final four minutes to drop a 9-4 decision to the Minnesota Gophers on Friday night.
More Badgers coverage
- Badgers beat Northwestern 62-46 for third straight victory
- Six-goal third period dooms Badgers in loss to Gophers
- NCAA bracketology roundup: Badgers making more noise after big win over Michigan
- Reuvers’ double-double helps Badgers top Illinois 72-60
- Ex-NFL, Badgers LB Casillas aims to ease pain with cannabidiol
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, Mick Messner finally got the Badgers on the board at 5:56 in the second.
Brock Caufield, Jack Gorniak and Seamus Malone each scored in the third to pull Wisconsin to within one goal, but the Gophers scored four unanswered goals with under five minutes to runaway with the victory.
Wisconsin outshot the Gophers 46-28 in the loss.
Goaltender Daniel Lebedeff tallied 13 saves in the relief effort for the loss.