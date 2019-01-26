Six-goal third period dooms Badgers in loss to Gophers

Trailing 5-4 late in the third period, the Wisconsin Badgers allowed four goals in the final four minutes to drop a 9-4 decision to the Minnesota Gophers on Friday night.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, Mick Messner finally got the Badgers on the board at 5:56 in the second.

Brock Caufield, Jack Gorniak and Seamus Malone each scored in the third to pull Wisconsin to within one goal, but the Gophers scored four unanswered goals with under five minutes to runaway with the victory.

Wisconsin outshot the Gophers 46-28 in the loss.

Goaltender Daniel Lebedeff tallied 13 saves in the relief effort for the loss.