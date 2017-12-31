Rowsey’s season-high leads Marquette over Georgetown 74-65

MILWAUKEE — Andrew Rowsey hit 6 of 9 shots from long range and scored a season-high 35 points as Marquette handled Georgetown 74-65 in a Big East Conference battle Saturday.

Rowsey hit six treys and scored 31 points in a 91-87 loss to No. 6 Xavier in the conference opener.

Georgetown, which started the season 10-1 under first-year coach Patrick Ewing, lost to Butler in double overtime in the conference opener and now is 0-2 in conference.

The Golden Eagles got an 8-0 run in the first half, with two Jamal Cain 3-pointers bookending a Sacar Anim dunk, to take a 25-14 lead with under six minutes left, but the Hoyas battled back. Jessie Govan hit three-straight free throws with a second left to make it 34-27 at intermission and cut the lead to three, 34-31 barely a minute into the second half.

Rowsey hit three-straight 3-pointers to put Marquette up 49-36 and the Golden Eagles cruised home.

Markus Howard scored 13 points for Marquette (10-4, 1-1).

Marcus Derrickson scored 20 points and grabbed eight boards to lead Georgetown, with Kaleb Johnson adding 12 points and Govan contributing 11 points and 12 boards.