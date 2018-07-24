MILWAUKEE — A day after losing left-hander Brent Suter to a torn UCL and, eventually, Tommy John surgery, the Milwaukee Brewers will activate right-hander Junior Guerra from the disabled list and send him to the mound for Game 2 of a three-game set against the Nationals at Miller Park.

Like Suter, Guerra was dealing with a strained forearm — often a telltale sign of a more significant injury, like a torn UCL. The chances of such an injury are even more likely when factoring in Guerra’s age (33) and his reliance on the split-finger fastball, a pitch that puts considerable stress on a pitcher’s arm.

Manager Craig Counsell admitted it’s always a gamble when dealing with the arm and that’s one of the reasons why Milwaukee decided to put Guerra on the DL just ahead of the All-Star break.

“You’re always kind of making calls on this type of stuff,” Counsell said. “We understand that at times guys are pitching at less than 100 percent and that’s often how (an injury) happens. You never want it to result in something like it did for Brent but as far as Junior’s situation goes, we’re confident that he’s in a good place. Looking at all of Junior’s information, we think we’re making the right decisions.”

First baseman Eric Thames is also eligible to come off the DL Tuesday. He went through a full gamut of workouts ahead of the series opener Monday but Counsell suggested Thames may need at least another day.

The Brewers went a second straight game without first baseman Jesus Aguilar Monday thanks to a sore right hamstring. Counsell said there was “marked improvement” but while he’d love to add both of their bats back into a lineup that had struggled to score runs the last few weeks, there is still a lot of season left and he needs everybody as close to full strength for as many games as possible.

“It’s not that hard of a decision from that aspect, it really isn’t,” Counsell said. “You have to think about the big picture.”

Milwaukee did just fine without those two sluggers in the lineup Monday, opening the series with a 6-1 victory — their second win in three games. The Brewers will go for their first consecutive victories since July 5-6 against Washington right-hander Jeremy Hellickson.

Hellickson has done some of his best work this season over his last two starts. Opposing batters have managed just a run on 4-for-36 hitting over 11 innings of work, lowering his ERA to 3.29 for the year.

In six career starts against Milwaukee, Hellickson is 3-1 with a 4.09 ERA.

Trea Turner likely will sit Tuesday’s contest out. The shortstop drew manager Dave Martinez’s ire after throwing his helmet and walking off the field following a botched bunt attempt despite the ball still being in play.

“In that moment, we are trying to win a ball game,” Martinez said. “There’s a good chance he won’t play tomorrow.

“I’ll talk to him. It will be a discussion.”