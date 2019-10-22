Marquette’s Howard makes AP preseason All-America team
Michigan State senior guard Cassius Winston and high-scoring Marquette guard Markus Howard headline The Associated Press 2019-20 preseason All-America team.
They were joined by Louisville junior forward Jordan Nwora, Seton Hall senior guard Myles Powell and Memphis freshman James Wiseman on the team announced Tuesday.
Winston considered leaving for the NBA after leading the Spartans to the 2019 Final Four and earning first-team AP All-America honors. He was the only unanimous selection on the preseason team.
The 5-11, 175-pound Howard developed a knack for getting off shots against bigger players. Through an array of step-back 3-pointers and crafty drives to the basket, he finished fifth nationally with 25 points per game in 2018-19 and is the only NCAA player the past 20 years with two career 50-point games.
Nwora averaged 17 points and 7.6 rebounds during his sophomore season. Powell was 13th nationally with 23.1 points per game.
The 7-foot-1 Wiseman was widely considered the top recruit in the 2019 class.
The Associated Press’ 2019-20 preseason All-America men’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 65-member national media panel (key 2018-19 statistics in parentheses):
Cassius Winston, Michigan State, 6-1, 185, senior, 65 of 65 votes (18.8 ppg, 3 rpg, 5.2 apg, 84.0 ft pct, 1.0 steals)
Markus Howard, Marquette, 5-11, 180, senior, 57 (25.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.9 apg, 40.3 3-pt fg pct, 89.0 ft pct, 3.5 3-pt fg/game, 1.1 steals)
Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 6-7, 225, junior, 47 (17.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.3 apg)
Myles Powell, Seton Hall, 6-2, 195, senior, 47 (23.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 36.0 minutes, 84.0 ft pct, 2.0 steals)
James Wiseman, Memphis, 7-1, 240, freshman, 32 (Memphis East HS: 25.8 ppg, 14.8 rpg, 5.5 blocks, 1.3 steals)
Others receiving votes: Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida, 23; Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 10; Udoka Azubuike, Kansas, 8; Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati, 8; Tre Jones, Duke, 6; Sam Merrill, Utah State, 5; Devon Dotson, Kansas, 4; Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky, 3; Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 3; Anthony Edwards, Georgia, 1; Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky, 1; Reggie Perry, Mississippi State, 1; Payton Pritchard, Oregon, 1; Lamar Stevens, Penn State, 1; Isaiah Stewart, Washington, 1; McKinley Wright IV, Colorado, 1.