Potential Packers Day 2 picks in 2020 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers pulled off perhaps the biggest surprise in the first round of the NFL draft, trading up to select quarterback Jordan Love.

The draft is hardly over, of course, and Green Bay has plenty of more holes to fill.

The Packers own two picks on Day 2 – the No. 30 selection in both the second and third rounds. They do have some ammunition to trade up with a fifth-round pick, three sixth-rounders, and two in the seventh.

Here are a number of players who are available and expected to be drafted in rounds 2-3 which might be a fit for Green Bay (listed in alphabetical order):

Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin: Because of his size, teams want Baun, who played outside linebacker at Wisconsin, to move inside. He has the athleticism to do it, but this is also why Baun wasn’t selected in the first round – he’s moving positions and there’s some projection. Baun had 76 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three passes defensed and an interception in 2019.

Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU: If Green Bay wants a versatile defensive lineman, this might be the guy. Blacklock can play any spot along the line. His stats weren’t eye-popping – 40 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks in 2019 – but scouts love him.

Marlon Davidson, DE/DT, Auburn: A four-year starter at Auburn, Davidson is big (6-foot-3, 303 pounds) and can play inside or outside, which fits how the Packers use their d-linemen. As a senior, Davidson had 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks and was named a second-team All-American. An intangible: As a junior, he blocked three field-goal attempts.

Troy Dye, LB, Oregon: Dye didn’t run at the combine, but he has good speed. In Oregon’s 3-4 defense, where he played inside, Dye was a four-year starter and three-time second-team All-Pac-12 selection. He finished with 397 tackles, 44 TFL, 15 sacks, 21 passes defensed and five interceptions.

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma: The Packers have Kenny Clark (for now) in the middle of their 3-4 defense, but Gallimore (6-2, 304) also has the athleticism to play at defensive end, A two-year starter at Oklahoma, as a senior he had 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State: If the Packers want to give Aaron Rodgers a nice toy to play with, the diminutive but speedy Hamler could be the answer. Hamler didn’t run at the combine but his speed and acceleration are evident on film. He averaged 16.9 yards per catch in two seasons. He could line up in many spots on offense and also has experience as a returner.

Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State: The Packers need an inside linebacker and Harrison might be the best one still available, although he played in a 4-3 defense not 3-4 at Ohio State. Harrison led the Buckeyes in tackles in 2019 (75) and recorded 16.5 TFL with 4.5 sacks and four passes defensed. He was tabbed first-team All-Big Ten.

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson: Mocked by some as a first-round pick, Higgins isn’t fast like some other highly regarded receivers, but he is great at making contested catches, something Aaron Rodgers surely would appreciate. He had over 2,000 yards receiving and 25 combined touchdowns over the last two years.

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame: Widely speculated to Green Bay because of the need for a young tight end, Kmet is widely considered to be the best prospect at the position. At 6-foot-2, 262 pounds, he’s a blocker as well as a decent receiver (43-515-6 in 2019).

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor: A fringe first-round pick, Mims is attractive due to his speed – he ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He had two 1,000-yard seasons at Baylor but needs work to become an NFL receiver. He’s unlikely to make it to No. 30 in the second round.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC: Son of a former NFL running back, Pittman isn’t a burner but has great hands and understands the game. A three-year starter for the Trojans, he had 101 catches for 1,275 yards with 11 TDs as a senior.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado: Mocked to Green Bay in the first round in some mocks, Shenault carries some risk due to his injury history, including having surgery in March. Shenault had 1,011 yards in 2018 playing in just nine games. High risk, high reward.

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn: Starting left tackle for the past three seasons at Auburn despite not playing offensive line until 2016 and not even playing football until 2014. The inexperience means he’ll need some time, which the Packers can afford. He could be David Bakhtiari’s eventual replacement.

Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton: A pure pass-catching tight end, Trautman had 70 catches for 916 yards with 14 touchdowns as a senior, when he became the first tight end to be named the Pioneer Football Conference’s player of the year. Will be making the jump from FCS, but look to Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert as one example of this not being an issue.