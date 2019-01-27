Tischke scores game-winner, Badgers beat Gophers 4-3
Peter Tischke scored the game-winning goal early in the third period to give the Badgers a 4-3 victory over the Gophers on Saturday night.
Tischke’s goal at 15:58 broke a 3-3 tie and the Badgers held Minnesota scoreless in the final period to earn the series split.
Trailing 1-0 after one period, Dominick Mersch and Linus Weissbach scored back-to-back goals early in the second to give Wisconsin a 2-1 lead.
The Gophers responded with a pair of goals of their own to reclaim a 3-2 lead, but Mick Messner’s goal at 5:11 tied the game and set up Tischke’s game-winner in the third.
Badgers goaltender Daniel Lebedeff made 29 saves in the win.
