Tischke scores game-winner, Badgers beat Gophers 4-3

Peter Tischke scored the game-winning goal early in the third period to give the Badgers a 4-3 victory over the Gophers on Saturday night.

Tischke’s goal at 15:58 broke a 3-3 tie and the Badgers held Minnesota scoreless in the final period to earn the series split.

Trailing 1-0 after one period, Dominick Mersch and Linus Weissbach scored back-to-back goals early in the second to give Wisconsin a 2-1 lead.

The Gophers responded with a pair of goals of their own to reclaim a 3-2 lead, but Mick Messner’s goal at 5:11 tied the game and set up Tischke’s game-winner in the third.

Badgers goaltender Daniel Lebedeff made 29 saves in the win.

Check out the highlights: