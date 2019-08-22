Bucks’ Connaughton would ‘love to be in’ NBA dunk contest

LAS VEGAS — Wait, so the NBA has an explosive young guard who is so athletic that he was also selected in the fourth round of the MLB draft (Baltimore Orioles, 2014)?

And this player’s 44-inch vertical jump is one of the highest ever recorded at the NBA draft combine?

And somehow he’s never been invited to participate in the NBA slam dunk contest?

OK, enough is enough, let’s kick this campaign off right now and help out the Milwaukee Bucks’ Pat Connaughton get a nod for the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago.

“I’ve been trying to for a while,” said Connaughton on wanting to partake in the dunk contest. “I’d love to. I’d love to be in it. Hopefully one of these days I’ll be in it.

“I had quite a few dunks this year from what I’ve been told, so maybe that will at least spark a little recognition and we can carry on next year. I’d appreciate it and love to do it.”

Let’s take a look:

"Man, can he get on the trampoline" – Johnny Mac on @PlanetPat5 📺 https://t.co/GEOrWoWWBU pic.twitter.com/soXzbULc5W — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 20, 2018

.@PlanetPat5 got hops 👀 pic.twitter.com/QD3oM3x1Fv — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 25, 2018

We're still waiting for @PlanetPat5 to come down from this dunk 😱 pic.twitter.com/Mpm4Ny5ylT — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 28, 2019

.@PlanetPat5 drops the hammer 🔨 pic.twitter.com/KyL6Hlppt4 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) March 20, 2019

When you need a lead, call on @PlanetPat5. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/5n1VutVRzu — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 23, 2019

Spark seen and heard.

Now, to whomever is in charge of gathering dunkers for the upcoming season’s All-Star weekend, for your consideration, #LetPatDunk2020.