Packers WR Davante Adams ruled out for game against Vikings

Brett Hundley won’t have his favorite target to throw to on Saturday night when Green Bay hosts Minnesota.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday ruled wide receiver Davante Adams out for the divisional game against the Vikings.

Adams suffered a concussion this past Sunday after taking a blind-side hit from Carolina linebacker Thomas Davis. Davis was suspended by the league for two games, although after an appeal it was dropped to just one game. Adams was understandably upset by the hit and wasn’t mollified by Davis’ subsequent apology.

The fourth-year wide receiver leads the Packers in catches (74), receiving yards (885) and receiving touchdowns (10). Adams has proven to be Hundley’s go-to receiver, with three games of 10+ targets, including 14 in Hundley’s last start two weeks ago against Cleveland.

Adams also suffered a concussion in Week 4 against Chicago after being hit by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan. While he played in Week 5, that game against the Bears occurred on a Thursday, so Adams had more time to heal. Green Bay has shorter rest this week with the game against the Vikings being played on Saturday.

Hundley will be back under center for Green Bay as Aaron Rodgers was placed back on injured reserve after playing just one game following his activation. Rodgers was hurt in Minnesota after being tackled by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.