Packers trade receiver Trevor Davis to Raiders

The Green Bay Packers traded return man and occasional receiver Trevor Davis to the Oakland Raiders for an undisclosed draft pick — a sixth-rounder, per multiple reports — Thursday.

Tight end Evan Baylis was signed from the practice squad, a bad sign for starting tight end Jimmy Graham’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Graham missed Thursday’s practice with a groin injury.

A fifth-round pick in 2016, Davis averaged 11.2 yards per punt return and 22.6 yards per kickoff return in 31 games with the Packers. He played sparingly on offense, and finishes his Packers career with just nine catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in four seasons.

Davis, who didn’t play an offensive snap in 2018, has had a small role in Green Bay’s offense so far. He played 30% of the Packers’ snaps on offense in Week 1, but was on the field for just 5% in Week 2.