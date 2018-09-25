Packers Snap Counts: Perception of lack of OL depth becomes reality

Depth at offensive line was perceived to be a question mark for the Green Bay Packers before the start of the season.

That perception became reality in Sunday’s 31-17 loss at Washington.

Two offensive linemen went down with injuries in the defeat, and perhaps none more glaring than right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who left with a back injury.

Bulaga played in just 28 snaps before exiting. Jason Spriggs, who is listed as the backup left tackle on Green Bay’s unofficial depth chart, took over and played the remaining 41 snaps. By most accounts, he did not fare well.

Meanwhile, right guard Justin McCray also had to leave due to a shoulder injury. He played in 56 snaps with Byron Bell, who is listed as both the backup right guard and right tackle, played in seven snaps and Lucas Patrick six to finish out the game.

Regardless who was in, the offensive line had its struggles. Washington had four sacks and six quarterback hurries. With your star quarterback hobbled, this doesn’t seem optimal. And Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy wasn’t sure how his team would line up on the offensive line for this Sunday’s game against Buffalo.

Welcome to reality.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— In his first game back from suspension, running back Aaron Jones played in just 17 snaps (25 percent), compared to 30 (43 percent) for Jamaal Williams and 20 (29 percent) for Ty Montgomery. However, Jones got the most carries (six) and was the team’s leading rusher (42 yards, 7.0 per carry). Williams ran for 29 yards on five carries (5.8 average) and Montgomery 16 yards on four carries (4.0 average).

— While tight end Jimmy Graham played in 64 snaps (93 percent), Lance Kendricks had just 10 snaps (14 percent). Kendricks had appeared in 32 percent and 35 percent of the Packers’ first two games. Marcedes Lewis continues to be an afterthought, with just seven snaps (10 percent).

— Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling played in a season-high 12 offensive snaps (17 percent), but was targeted just once and had no receptions. He had a combined eight snaps in the first two games.

— Safeties Kentrell Brice and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and linebacker Blake Martinez are the only players to have played in every defensive snap through three games. Cornerback Tramon Williams missed his first two snaps of the year.

— With cornerback Kevin King out, rookie Jaire Alexander appeared in 57 (93 percent) defensive snaps. Fellow rookie Josh Jackson was in on 38 snaps (62 percent), while Davon House, who played in 24 snaps in Week 2, played just five snaps (8 percent).

— Defensive tackle Kenny Clark upped his playing time from roughly three-quarters of the defensive snaps to 92 percent against Washington. He finished with nine tackles, tied for the team high.

— Linebacker Kyle Fackrell played a season-high 23 snaps (38 percent). He had one tackle.

— Rookie Oren Burks made his season debut, playing eight defensive snaps (13 percent), with two tackles.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (69) % Bakhtiari 69 100% Taylor 69 100% Linsley 69 100% Rodgers 69 100% Adams 68 99% Cobb 65 94% Graham 64 93% McCray 56 81% Allison 52 75% Spriggs 41 59% Williams 30 43% Bulaga 28 41% Montgomery 20 29% Jones 17 25% Valdes-Scantling 12 17% Kendricks 10 14% Lewis 7 10% Bell 7 10% Patrick 6 9%

DEFENSE