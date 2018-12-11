With time winding down in the first half, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were near midfield trying to get into field-goal range to add onto a 17-7 lead.

Rodgers handled a snap on second-and-22, felt pressure, escaped the pocket and scrambled for 21 yards before he slid to mark the play dead. But Atlanta defensive back Brian Poole collided with Rodgers as the quarterback was sliding.

The Packers didn’t like that — and a fight broke out.

Leading the charge was Lucas Patrick, a third-year player who was getting his first start of the season at left guard. Defending Rodgers, Patrick took on about five Falcons himself before Corey Linsley, Robert Tonyan and Randall Cobb stepped in the scrum.

It was a miniscule moment in a rather impressive 34-20 win over Atlanta, but Patrick displayed the type of fight this Packers team had been lacking during their three-game losing streak.

Filling in for an injured Lane Taylor at left guard, Patrick played in all 65 snaps against the Falcons. He had appeared in just 24 total snaps on the season coming into Sunday’s game, and it was his first action on the field since Week 6.

After spending 2016 on Green Bay’s practice squad, Patrick stepped in last season and played 227 offensive snaps while starting two games due to injury.

He was one of three backup linemen to start against the Falcons, joining Justin McCray and Jason Spriggs. Rodgers had good protection most of the afternoon, although Pro Football Focus claims Patrick allowed four quarterback pressures.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— For the first time all season, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown played more snaps (34) than Marquez Valdes-Scantling (30).

— It seemed odd when Jamaal Williams got the start at running back, but when all was said and done, Aaron Jones ended up getting more snaps and significantly more touches. Jones rushed 17 times and caught three passes, while Williams only saw four carries — three of those in the first half.

— Cornerback Bashaud Breeland returned from a two-game absence and picked off his second pass of the season, taking it to the house in the second quarter for a 17-7 Packers lead. He played 23 total defensive snaps, 13 of those from the slot.

— Fan-favorite receiver Jake Kumerow played just six snaps and was not targeted by Rodgers. He made his NFL debut a week ago.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (65) % Patrick 65 100% Spriggs 65 100% Linsley 65 100% Bakhtiari 64 98% Rodgers 64 98% McCray 62 95% Adams 56 86% Graham 47 72% Cobb 44 68% Jones 42 65% St. Brown 34 52% Valdes-Scantling 30 46% Williams 24 37% Kendricks 17 26% Lewis 16 25% Tonyan 7 11% Kumerow 6 9% Light 3 5% Vitale 2 3% Pankey 1 2% Kizer 1 2%

