Packers Snap Counts: Jones scores twice, but Williams leads run game

A few days after announcing his intention to even out running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams‘ workloads, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur followed through.

Jones appeared on just 22 of the Packers offense’s 57 snaps Sunday during their win over the Denver Broncos, while Williams was on the field for 35, rushing for 59 yards on 12 carries. Jones rushed for just 19 yards on 10 carries but scored twice.

It’s a surprising split following Jones’ outburst against the Vikings. He rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in Week 2, becoming the first Packers running back to go over 100 yards against Minnesota since 2015.

LaFleur is under extra pressure to keep his running backs fresh. The Packers’ win over the Broncos kicked off a string of three games in 11 days that continues with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

The Packers neutralized Denver’s once-fearsome pass rush — the Broncos didn’t register a sack — but picked up just 77 yards on the ground. Only seven teams finished with fewer rushing yards in Week 3, while three teams topped 200 yards.

Meanwhile, Marquez Valdes-Scantling scored his first career touchdown, and continues to cement his role as the Packers’ No. 2 receiver.

Valdes-Scantling out-snapped Geronimo Allison 50-26 and led the Packers with 10 targets, racking up 99 yards and a score on six catches. Davante Adams led the Packers’ receiving corps with 52 snaps.

More notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— The Packers promoted tight end Evan Baylis from the practice squad last week just in case, but veteran Jimmy Graham played Sunday after battling a groin injury throughout the week. He played 42% of the offense’s snaps — a season low — and was targeted just once.

— Fellow tight end Marcedes Lewis played a season-high 54% of the snaps, up from 41% last week.

— Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Blake Martinez and Jaire Alexander played all of the defense’s snaps for the third straight week.

OFFENSE

PLAYER Plays (57) % Bulaga 57 100% Bakhtiari 57 100% Linsley 57 100% Turner 57 100% Jenkins 57 100% Rodgers 57 100% Adams 52 91% Valdes-Scantling 50 88% Williams 35 61% Lewis 31 54% Allison 26 46% Graham 24 42% Jones 22 39% Vitale 19 33% Tonyan 17 30% Lazard 5 9% Shepherd 2 4% Patrick 1 2% Baylis 1 2%

DEFENSE