With Bryan Bulaga‘s status for the regular season up in the air as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in November, the Green Bay Packers added some offensive line help by signing veteran tackle Byron Bell on Wednesday.

An undrafted free agent out of New Mexico, Bell has played 90 regular-season games — with 74 starts — for Carolina, Tennessee and Dallas. He also started three playoff games for the Panthers.

However, in his 90 regular-season games, Bell has allowed 42.75 sacks, including eight of more for three straight seasons from 2012-14 with the Panthers and seven in 2015 with the Titans.

After four years with Carolina, where he made 59 starts, including 12 as a rookie, Bell signed with Tennessee in 2015, where he started all 16 games.

He missed the entire 2016 season after dislocating his left ankle then signed with Dallas for the 2017 season, where he played in 12 games, mostly as a reserve. He started two games at left tackle for an injured Tyron Smith.

Bell has mainly played right tackle in his career, although in 2014 moved to left tackle in Carolina and played both tackle spots as well as guard for Tennessee.

The Packers drafted just on offensive lineman this year — Cole Madison in the fifth round — and Bell could compete for a depth role along with 2016 draft picks Kyle Murphy and Jason Spriggs, along with a host of undrafted free agents.

To make room on the 90-man roster, offensive lineman Jacob Alsadek was released. Alsadek had signed with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 4.