The Green Bay Packers have signed cornerback Josh Jackson, the club announced Thursday.

Selected with the 13th pick of the second round in last month’s NFL draft, Jackson had 26 passes defended last season as a junior at Iowa and led the nation with eight interceptions.

The Packers signed first-round pick and cornerback Jaire Alexander earlier this week. Third-round pick Oren Burks — a linebacker — is now the only Packers draft pick left unsigned.