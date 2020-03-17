Packers sign offensive tackle Rick Wagner to two-year deal

The Green Bay Packers did not have to go far to find a new right tackle. In fact, the team stayed in the division by signing former Detroit Lion Rick Wagner to a two-year, $11 million deal.

Wagner, a former Badger and West Allis, Wis., native, was drafted in the fifth round (no. 168 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 and went on to join Detroit in 2017.

Wagner will play right tackle for the Packers, a position which has been manned by Bryan Bulaga since he was drafted in 2010. Bulaga is an unrestricted free agent.

He stands at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds and is entering his eighth season in the NFL. Wagner has played in 102 games and has made 87 regular-season starts.

The veteran tackle will wear no. 71 with the Packers. Green Bay also bolstered its defense by agreeing to a deal with linebacker Christian Kirksey on Monday. The Packers made the Kirksey signing official Tuesday as well.