The Green Bay Packers signed rookie cornerback Jaire Alexander on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Overthecap.com, which tracks NFL salary data, estimates that Alexander’s contract is a four-year, $12 million deal with a $6.8 million signing bonus.

Selected 18th overall in last month’s NFL draft, Alexander graduated from Louisville over the weekend. He spent three seasons with the Cardinals, racking up 77 tackles and seven interceptions in 29 games.

Alexander made just seven appearances and six starts as a junior last season due to injuries, finishing with 19 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception.