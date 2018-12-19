Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams were named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, just a few days after the Green Bay Packers were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Pro Bowl nods are nothing new for Rodgers, who has now been selected seven times, while Adams, who was an injury replacement last season, is set to make his second appearance.

The Packers have struggled this season, but the connection between Rodgers and his top target has only improved.

Adams ranks fourth in the league with 1,315 receiving yards and second with 12 touchdown receptions, both career highs.

Rodgers ranks sixth in the league with 3,974 passing yards and has 23 touchdown passes against just two interceptions.

The veteran quarterback NFL-record streak of 402 consecutive pass attempt without an interception ended Sunday in the Packers’ 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, defensive lineman Kenny Clark and center Corey Linsley were named alternates.