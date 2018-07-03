The Green Bay Packers will be without one of their promising young running backs to start the season.

Second-year back Aaron Jones, 23, has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, the league announced Tuesday.

His suspension covers games against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 and Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. Jones will remain eligible to practice and participate in games during the preseason.

Jones was arrested last October and eventually charged with operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system, operating a vehicle without a valid license and speeding. He eventually pled no contest to the controlled substance charge.

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Jones impressed in limited action last year, racking up more than 100 rushing yards in the Packers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 and loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 7.

Jones split time with fellow rookie Jamaal Williams and converted receiver Ty Montgomery, finishing with 448 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 81 carries.