The Green Bay Packers on Wednesday placed offensive lineman Byron Bell on injured reserve and signed guard Nico Siragusa to the active roster.

Bell played in 12 games for the Packers with nine starts but suffered a knee injury on Dec. 2 against Arizona. He was one of three starters to miss Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Bell did not commit a penalty this season and allowed 1.5 sacks.

Justin McCray started in Bell’s place against the Falcons.

Siragusa was a fourth-round draft pick by Baltimore in 2017 but spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in training camp. Siragusa has been on the Ravens’ practice squad for all of this season.