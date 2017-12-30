Packers place LB Perry on IR, promote FB Kerridge from practice squad

The Green Bay Packers have placed LB Nick Perry on injured reserve while promoting FB Joe Kerridge from the practice squad.

Battling through shoulder and ankle injuries, Perry will sit out of Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Lions for the second straight week. Perry has 38 tackles and seven sacks through 12 games this season.

Kerridge was signed back to the practice squad on Dec. 21. He played in four games for the Packers in 2017, mainly on special teams.

Last season, the second-year player appeared in eight regular-season games and a postseason contest for Green Bay.