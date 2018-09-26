Green Bay’s secondary took another hit Wednesday, when the Packers placed veteran cornerback Davon House on injured reserve.

The Packers reportedly hosted several cornerbacks earlier in the week in an effort to shore up the ailing group, before signing veteran Bashaud Breeland.

The 26-year-old spent four seasons with the Washington Redskins, registering 267 total tackles and eight interceptions in 60 games (57 starts).

Breeland attempted to sign with the Carolina Panthers in free agency earlier this year, but did not pass a required physical while recovering from a foot injury.

Originally drafted by the Packers in 2011, House signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent in 2015, but returned to Green Bay on a one-year deal last season, then signed another one-year deal ahead of the 2018 campaign.

The Packers remain thin at the position.

Second-year cornerback Kevin King missed the Packers’ loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 3 after suffering a groin injury during a tie with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

The Packers addressed their struggling secondary in this year’s draft, selecting cornerback Jaire Alexander in the first round and cornerback Josh Jackson in the second round.