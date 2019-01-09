The Green Bay Packers made it official Tuesday night, announcing that former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur has been hired as the team’s 15th head coach.

“We found a coach with the background and experience that we think will get us back to playing winning football,” Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “We’re also excited about the person — he is bright with a great work ethic and a perfect fit for Green Bay and the organization.”

The Los Angeles Rams‘ offensive coordinator under head coach Sean McVay in 2017, LaFleur held the same position with the Titans during the 2018 season.

LaFleur previously spent seven seasons as a quarterbacks coach with the Washington Redskins (2010-13), Notre Dame (2014) and Atlanta Falcons (2015-16).