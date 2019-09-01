Packers get down to 53-man roster, cut Kizer

The Green Bay Packers have whittled their roster down to 53 players after making several cuts which included backup quarterback DeShone Kizer.

PLAYERS RELEASED:

G – Dejon Allen

TE – Evan Baylis

FB – Tommy Bohanon

RB – Tra Carson

G – Anthony Coyle

T – Gerhard de Beer

CB – Kabion Ento

K – Sam Ficken

LB – James Folston

RB – Keith Ford

S – Natrell Jamerson

LB – Markus Jones

CB – Jocquez Kalili

QB – DeShone Kizer

WR – Allen Lazard

DL – James Looney

S – Tray Matthews

TE – Pharoah McKever

WR – J’Mon Moore

T – Yosh Nijman

G/T – Adam Pankey

CB – Jackson Porter

LB – Randy Ramsey

WR – Teo Redding

CB – Nydair Rouse

DL – Olive Sagapolu

LB – Brady Sheldon

DL – Deon Simon

WR – Malik Taylor

QB – Manny Wilkins

The team traded linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans and guard Justin McCray to the Cleveland Browns for conditional seventh-round picks in 2020.

Safety Ibraheim Campbell and linebacker Greg Roberts were placed on reserve/physically unable to perform, while wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was placed on the injured reserve.

The Packers also waived injured linebacker Curtis Bolton and fullback Malcolm Johnson.