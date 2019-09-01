Packers get down to 53-man roster, cut Kizer
The Green Bay Packers have whittled their roster down to 53 players after making several cuts which included backup quarterback DeShone Kizer.
PLAYERS RELEASED:
G – Dejon Allen
TE – Evan Baylis
FB – Tommy Bohanon
RB – Tra Carson
G – Anthony Coyle
T – Gerhard de Beer
CB – Kabion Ento
K – Sam Ficken
LB – James Folston
RB – Keith Ford
S – Natrell Jamerson
LB – Markus Jones
CB – Jocquez Kalili
QB – DeShone Kizer
WR – Allen Lazard
DL – James Looney
S – Tray Matthews
TE – Pharoah McKever
WR – J’Mon Moore
T – Yosh Nijman
G/T – Adam Pankey
CB – Jackson Porter
LB – Randy Ramsey
WR – Teo Redding
CB – Nydair Rouse
DL – Olive Sagapolu
LB – Brady Sheldon
DL – Deon Simon
WR – Malik Taylor
QB – Manny Wilkins
The team traded linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans and guard Justin McCray to the Cleveland Browns for conditional seventh-round picks in 2020.
Safety Ibraheim Campbell and linebacker Greg Roberts were placed on reserve/physically unable to perform, while wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was placed on the injured reserve.
The Packers also waived injured linebacker Curtis Bolton and fullback Malcolm Johnson.