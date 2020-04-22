Packers draft profile: Colorado WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

After a 13-3 regular season and a trip to the NFC championship game, the Green Bay Packers still have a few holes to fill on their roster if they want to improve in 2020.

Green Bay is set to pick at No. 30 in the 2020 NFL draft, so it will have to wait a bit before making its first selection.

In this “Packers draft profile” series, we will look at several options for Packers in the first round and dissect their collegiate careers, highlight reel and how they would fit with the team.

In this edition, we look at Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.

OVERVIEW

Shenault is from DeSoto, Texas, and decided to play college football at Colorado after emerging from DeSoto High School as a three-star recruit and the No. 66 player in Texas in the 2017 class.

Shenault began his career at Colorado with seven catches for 168 yards as a true freshman. He flourished as a sophomore in 2018 with 86 catches for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns, along with 17 carries for 118 yards and five scores out of the wildcat formation. As a junior, Shenault had 52 receptions for 721 yards and four scores to go with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Shenault underwent core surgery after the NFL combine and is now very close to being back to full form.

COMBINE RESULTS

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds

Bench press: 17 reps

MEASURABLES

FILM ROOM

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

“Laviska Shenault is the type of swiss army knife that creative offensive coordinators will love to add to their list of weapons. His ability to win on the outside based off of his athleticism, coupled with his mindset that he can score whenever he touches the ball, offers a truly distinctive skill set. His landing spot will be vital for his career though he’s a prospect that can be utilized in many spots. Locking him into one particular role is doing everyone involved a disservice and his impact will suffer as a result. He still has work to do as a route runner, but he received a late start at doing so because of the lack of demand with the details of it during his first two seasons. His body frame and playing style also allows him to transition into the slot to create mismatches or on critical downs where a play needs to be made. Still finding his way in that area, he has the upside in order to become a highly explosive weapon that could complement a high-end No. 1 option well.” – TheDraftNetwork.com

“Shenault is a big-play wide receiver from the state of Texas. Played his high school ball at the football factory in DeSoto, Texas. While there are concerns with his durability, Shenault is a bully running down the field and can make a house call at a moment’s notice.” – Draft Wire (USA Today)

“’2 Live’ is both talented and stoic as a three-level threat with outstanding physical traits and ball skills. He offers explosive playmaking potential with strength/wiggle to house a short catch-and-run throw or race and leap to pull in a bomb downfield. Shenault shines as a phone-booth bully who’s able to body up and create late windows while securing throws with vice-grip hands. Evaluators get excited by his talent as a direct-snap runner, but sometimes he’s too physical for his own good, which could bring his history of durability into play. Despite his traits and talent, there is work to be done as route-runner and coordinators need to determine how best to use him. He’s a high-end talent, but not a sure thing. An exciting ceiling but a lower floor.” – NFL.com

HOW HE FITS

Regardless of what team drafts him, get used to hearing Shenault referred to as a “Swiss Army Knife” on future NFL broadcasts. His physical attributes and ball skills make him one of those guys that can pick up yards in all sorts of ways. He could be a great compliment to Davante Adams and with such a deep receiver class, Shenault could definitely be available to Green Bay at No. 30.