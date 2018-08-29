The Green Bay Packers didn’t wait until cutdown day to decide on their backup quarterback. The team dealt Brett Hundley to Seattle for a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, a person familiar with the deal said Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been announced by the teams.

The move leaves DeShone Kizer, who the Packers traded for this offseason, as the No. 2 quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers. Rookie Tim Boyle is also on the roster and is expected to get the bulk of the playing time in Green Bay’s final preseason game Thursday at Kansas City.

Hundley was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft by Green Bay. He didn’t play as a rookie and saw brief action — 10 pass attempts — in 2016. But when Rodgers was hurt last season, Hundley started nine games and played in 11 overall. He completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,836 yards with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Hundley had some standout games — he had three TD passes and no interceptions against both Pittsburgh (a 31-28 loss) and Cleveland (27-21 win). But there were plenty of down moments, too, such two shutout losses at home to Baltimore (three interceptions) and Minnesota (17-for-40 passing, 130 yards, 2 INT).

In three preseason games this year, Hundley completed 23 of 37 passes (62.2 percent) for 263 yards with 1 TD an 1 INT. Kizer has completed 27 of 53 passes (50.9 percent) for 403 yards with 2 TD and 0 INT.

However, Hundley was drafted by the old regime and Ted Thompson, whereas Kizer was acquired by new Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst this past March from Cleveland. In the end, with neither standing out on the field, that was likely the difference between who stayed and who went.